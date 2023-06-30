These Comfy & Affordable Swimsuits Are Perfect for All Your Pool- & Beach-Side Summer Plans

We all want to look cute and feel comfy and confident in a swimsuit, but we don’t want to shell out serious cash in order to accomplish this goal. Don’t buy into the myth that high-quality swimsuits have to come with huge price tags. We have our eye on a bunch of cheap swimsuits that are actually well-made with pretty patterns and figure-flattering features, but each ring in at under $30.

One such score is a wildly popular one-piece from Amazon that’s a no-brainer for impromptu pool hangs. Others have sexy features like cut-outs and plunging necklines while also incorporating tummy control, pads for support and high-cut bottoms that cradle your curves. Break out the sand chairs and beach umbrellas: these are the six best cheap swimsuits to shop right now, starting at just $21.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Ekouaer is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Ultimate Body-Sculpting One-Piece

Once you pull on Amazon’s top-rated Ekouaer One Piece, you might find yourself favoring it for every beach- and poolside excursion. It does sexy in an accessible way: low-cut to hold you in at the hips with removable cups that keep you fully secure and a lace-up back to adjust the suit to your shape. The fabric itself is quick-drying, too, so you won’t have to sit around in a soggy swimsuit. “The cross straps help hold the girls up and in the right place, there’s a good amount of cleavage but I feel like I have enough coverage,” wrote a fan.

Ekouaer One-Piece Swimsuit $24.64 (was $33.99) Buy now

A Flirty, Asymmetrical Bikini

Yes, bikinis can be jaw-dropping without being skimpy, and the Liberty & Justice Women’s One Shoulder Ruffle Bikini Top is the perfect example. It leaves one shoulder out while the other is dressed up in a fun ruffle. And that pink-and-orange African-inspired floral print will have you glowing brighter than than the sun. (Pst! Don’t forget to pick up the bottoms, too!)

Liberty & Justice Women’s One Shoulder Ruffle Bikini Top $28 Buy now

A Leopard-Print One-Piece with Sun Protection

Old Navy

Animal print is never not hot, and this Tie-Front Keyhole Bandeau-Style One-Piece Swimsuit from Old Navy fits like a second skin thanks to adjustable shoulder straps (you can also remove them), removable molded cups and a bandeau strap that provides extra support in the bust. The quick-drying fabric is made of partially recycled polyester and even has built-in UPF!

Related story The Best Kids' Clothing Sales to Shop This Weekend — Save Big on July 4th Styles at Carter's, Hanna Andersson, & More

Tie-Front Keyhole Bandeau-Style One-Piece Swimsuit $20.97 (was $49.99) Buy now

A Ruched Swimsuit with Style and Support

Target

If you’re gonna rock a number this glamorous, might as well go for a bold hue like Kelly green. This Kona Sol one-piece has cute design details like a twist front and a square neckline, but also supportive ones like ruching, tummy control and adjustable straps.

Kona Sol Twist-Front Square Neck Full Coverage One Piece Swimsuit with Tummy Control $29.40 (was $42) Buy now

Bikini Bottoms That Hold It All In

Gap

These soft, stretchy high-rise bikini bottoms by Gap are made of recycled materials and are even lined for extra comfort and security. One reviewer said these swimsuit bottoms “feel very “covered”, but still super flattering.” Be sure to grab the matching top, too!

Recycled High Rise Bikini Bottom $27 (was $54.95) Buy now

A Halter-Topped, High-Cut Two-Piece

Amazon

Covered is the new revealing, and the looks of this modest-yet-hot two-piece by Herseas proves it. Contrast a solid halter with a floral bottom and show zero cleavage, zero tummy and just a sneaky bit of midriff while absolutely stealing the spotlight at your next poolside get-together. “I ordered the size medium and figured it was a gamble on how well it would fit my natural 34ddd chest and size 8 body. I hit the jackpot,” wrote a happy shopper.