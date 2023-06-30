From Paella Pans to Woks, Aldi’s New Home Finds Are All About Summer Cooking

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We know Aldi is where to go to get some of the best deals around on foods for summer entertaining, from ice cream and hard seltzer, to chips galore and frozen appetizers. But Aldi’s not just about the food — their iconic home goods aisle has given us everything from inflatable stand up paddle boards to 4th of July supplies. Now, they’re giving us the best of both worlds: cooking supplies you can use to make all of your favorite summer foods using ingredients you buy at Aldi, including a carbon steel wok and a pan for making an iconic Spanish dish.

The first item that caught our eye is the Crofton Black Carbon Steel Wok. Carbon steel is often considered to be the best material for woks, because it heats up quickly and evenly, is durable, is affordable, and becomes nearly nonstick after the seasoning builds up. We’re impressed that Aldi decided to go with carbon steel and not an inferior metal, and best of all, the price is right: Aldi’s carbon steel woks are just $14.99. You can even use them on the grill! Stir-fried summer veggies, smokin’ hot shrimp, and sizzling sauteed noodles are all a possibility with this wok. No Aldi near you? Target sells carbon steel woks, too.

Crofton Black Carbon Steel Wok $14.99 Buy now

Aldi is also selling a Crofton 15″ paella pan. It has a ceramic nonstick coating, and is heat resistant up to 450 degrees. If you’ve never tried paella before, it’s the perfect way to highlight summer veggies. Though traditionalists might scoff, we like to throw in any veggies that are in season, from sweet corn and peppers to sauteed eggplant and wax beans. Aldi’s paella pan isn’t available at any online outlets, but we found another option — a Gourmanity 15″ paella pan that’s made of polished steel, and is imported from Spain.

Gourmanity 15-inch Paella Pan $28.99 Buy now

Finally, Aldi is selling a Range Master table top charcoal grill that looks like a miniature version of one of those huge smokers you find outside of the best BBQ joints. The upside is that this one is portable, so you can bring it to the beach, on camping trips, or just from the garage to the patio anytime you get a hankering for some burgers and dogs.

Range Master.

Range Master Table Top Charcoal Grill $34.99 Buy now

Once you have all of your supplies in order, a whole new world of recipes will be open to you. From wok hei to socarrat, your summer cooking game is about to reach new levels.

Before you go, shop some of our favorite items on Amazon below.

Related story The Best Kids' Clothing Sales to Shop This Weekend — Save Big on July 4th Styles at Carter's, Hanna Andersson, & More

Watch: How to Clean a Cast Iron Skillet