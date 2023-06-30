If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Beauty lovers, get excited! Fourth of July is here, which means there are a ton of sales to shop and you definitely don’t want to miss out. In between all of the discounts on patio furniture, home decor, pool floats, grills, mattresses, and other fun stuff for your home, there are really good sales happening in the world of beauty. For instance, Gwyneth Paltrow and Hailey Bieber-loved Avène is having their Friends & Family Sale with 25% off sitewide (FYI, their Thermal Spring Water is a must for this time of the year!). Ulta is also in the middle of their Big Summer Beauty Sale where you can score all kinds of deals on everything from hair tools to premium skincare products. As if it couldn’t get any better, Sephora is having their Fourth of July Sale where you can save up to 50% off select products.

Whether you’re looking to shop mascara, lipstick, foundation, shampoo, or beauty tools, Sephora’s Fourth of July Sale has something for everyone. Not only that, there are a ton of really great brands on sale including Kosas, Rare Beauty, Fenty Beauty, Peace Out, Mario Badescu, IT Cosmetics, Tarte, Lancôme, Clinique, Huda Beauty, and more. It’s a really great time to try out new beauty products or brands you’ve always been curious about.

Wondering what’s worth shopping at the Sephora Fourth of July Sale? We rounded up a few of our favorite deals. Check those out below.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater – Now $5

Mario Badescu

It’s no secret that Martha Stewart adores Mario Badescu skincare and uses several of the brand’s products in her daily routine. In an article for Martha Stewart, it was revealed that she uses the cult-fave Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater to tone her skin post-shower. Not only that, the ultra-hydrating mist also helps to revive dehydrated skin while giving her that glow she’s famous for. If you want to achieve a dewy glow just like Martha, be sure to add this to your Sephora basket ASAP.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater $5 Buy now

Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream – Now $16

Mario Badescu

There are several other discounted Mario Badescu products during Sephora’s Fourth of July Sale, a few of which are staples in several Hollywood stars’ skincare routines. The Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream, for instance, is a must-have for Jennifer Aniston. It’s an overnight cream that will have you waking up to softer and smoother skin. It contains collagen, so it may help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It’s so good at what it does, shoppers have even compared it to La Mer! It’s typically $22, but you can get it on sale for just $16.

Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream $16 Buy now

Bumble and bumble Sunday Clarifying Shampoo – Now $24

Bumble and bumble

The key to good hair is a healthy scalp. This clarifying shampoo from Bumble and bumble will deeply cleanse your hair and scalp, and will work to remove product reside, excess oil, and built-up pollutants that may be weighing your hair down. According to one shopper, this left their hair feeling soft, shiny, and manageable. Related story Shoppers Over 60 Who’ve Tried ‘Almost Every Treatment’ Say This Collagen-Boosting Do-It-All Balm Is the 'Best' for Cracked Lips & Cuticles

Bumble and bumble Sunday Clarifying Shampoo $24 Buy now

IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Moisturizer – Now $14

IT Cosmetics

IT Cosmetics’ Confidence in a Cream moisturizer is described as an “ultra-hydrating” moisturizer that’s made with potent active ingredients to help “reverse 10 visible signs of aging,” per the brand. Not only that, it promises to do so in just two weeks! Whether you’re dealing with dark spots, fine lines, wrinkles, or a loss of firmness in the skin, this moisturizer is a must-try. In fact, one shoppers in their 50s called the product an “absolutely game-changer.” After two weeks, they had no blemishes, a more even skin tone, and reduced lines. “My skin looks better than it did four years ago,” they wrote. Right now, you can try the product for as low as $14.

IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Moisturizer $14 Buy now

Peace Out Retinol Face Stick – Now $17

Peace Out

Peace Out, the TikTok-loved, clean beauty brand behind the iconic pink Retinol Eye Stick, has a face version that’s on sale for 50% off. The Peace Out Face Stick is described as an “ultra-concentrated, water-free treatment balm” that’s made to help soften the look of fine lines, wrinkles, and texture. Shoppers love how easy it is to use and one reviewer said it was perfect for on-the-go touch ups.

Peace Out Retinol Face Stick $17 Buy now

There are so many other great brands and products on sale for up to 50% off. So be sure to check out Sephora’s Fourth of July Sale before these deals sell out.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: