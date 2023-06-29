If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In search of a new lip balm that’s going to keep you hydrated all summer long? We’ve got you covered. We found a balm that not only hydrates dry or cracked lips, it also works “wonders” on cuticles, dry patches, acne scarring and more. It’s a do-it-all product that shoppers say actually does it all. Better yet, we have a special code for SheKnows readers where you can take 20% off using the code SHEKNOWS.

L’Amarue, a clean, French-inspired skincare brand, creates products that get to the “root” of numerous skincare issues thanks to their patent-pending Heart-to-Heart Complex. Whether you’re looking for something to smooth wrinkles, brighten dark circles, hydrate rough elbows, or heal cracked lips, L’Amarue has a product that’s sure to help. In fact, their retinol alternatives are said to help with over 50 different skin concerns, including eczema and rosacea.

One product that’s become a favorite among L’Amarue shoppers is The Balm. It’s described as an “unbeatable do-it-all balm” that delivers “soft, invincible skin.” You can use it as a collagen-boosting lip balm that plumps your pout, a cuticle treatment, or even a moisturizer. It can also be used to remove makeup. In fact, it can help with over 20 issues including cracked heels and sunburn.

Just recently, the brand dropped a jumbo-sized version of their best-selling balm, where you can actually save money on more product. And yes, the SHEKNOWS 20% off code applies to this! Just think of how much money you’ll be saving on a product that’s sure to be your new go-to.

L’Amarue

L’Amarue The Big Balm $42 (with SHEKNOWS) Buy now

Since L’Amarue’s The Big Balm is a multipurpose product, shoppers have used it to help with all kinds of skin-related issues. As one shopper who “absolutely loves” the balm wrote, “It worked wonders on my cuticles, lips and an even an oopsie ouchy on my hand. It smells nice and clean, and soaks in nicely on my skin.”

Another reviewer said the product "beats them all" for dry lips. They wrote, "This balm is the best for cracked lips that I have ever used. At age 67, I am sort of an expert, having used almost every treatment on the market."

One reviewer loved the way the product felt. “This balm makes my dry hands and dry lips feel so much better,” they wrote. “It absorbs quickly and doesn’t feel greasy or slimy. It’s a must-have in the winter and for me, it’s great year round for the eczema on my hands.”

If you’re curious about The Big Balm, but want to give it a test run before you commit, consider getting the original size. It’s perfect for keeping in your purse or bringing along on your summer vacation. It’s the same powerful, all-purpose salve as The Big Balm above. It’s just in a size you can easily fit in your pocket.

L’Amarue

L’Amarue The Balm $18 (with SHEKNOWS) Buy now

Like The Big Balm, and other L’Amarue products, you can save 20% using the code SHEKNOWS at checkout. Be sure to take advantage of our special discount code today.

