Cindy Crawford Gets Her Summer Glow From This Serum-Infused Skin Tint That Blurs Wrinkles — Get It on Sale Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Cindy Crawford likes to keep things natural when it comes to her beauty routine. After all, the supermodel has a beauty brand, Meaningful Beauty, that’s all about making you feel confident in your own skin. So, of course, one of Crawford’s beauty secrets aims to do exactly that. She swears by ILIA’s Super Serum Skin Tint that makes your skin look and feel its very best. The star even credits it for her summer glow. “It’s a skin tint, an SPF 40, and has a little bit of that glow, so I love that for summer,” Crawford said in an interview with the Zoe Report.

This multitasker combines makeup, skincare, and SPF in one. So, it’s no surprise that a ton of celebrities are huge fans of the Super Serum Skin Tint as well. Kate Hudson, Miranda Kerr, and Bethenny Frankel are just a few names that have confessed their love for this award-winning product. If that’s the case, then this skin tint must be worth trying.

And the best part? It’s currently 20% off during Credo Beauty’s Summer Sale, which lasts until this July 4th. So, if you’ve ever wondered what’s it like to look like a supermodel, now is the best time to try it out for yourself. ILIA’s Super Serum Skin Tint is marked down to $38 for a limited time, and here’s why you should check it out.

ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

Courtesy of ILIA.

This makeup-skincare hybrid is like an everyday foundation, but better. It only takes one step to enhance your skin. While it hydrates and instantly blurs blemishes thanks to its tinted, dewy coverage that’s available in 30 inclusive shades.

What’s more, with each wear, the brand claims your skin actually improves over time. That means, your wrinkles, redness, and uneven texture will visibly reduce. Plus, the Super Serum Skin Tint is powered with SPF 40, which makes it a great summer staple.

Several reviewers said that it's worth the hype. One shopper said, "This serum is as good as everyone says it is. If you like tinted moisturizers and products to even skin tone this is it. Gives an amazing dewy finish."

ILIA’s Super Serum Skin Tint is what you need if you’re interested in a radiant complexion. So, head to Credo Beauty’s Summer Sale now to take 20% percent off on it today.

