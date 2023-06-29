This $18 Handheld Dog Washer & Scrubber From Amazon Helps Pets Actually Enjoy Baths

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If your dog bolts as soon as he hears the shower come on, then bathtime probably doesn’t go over too well. One little handheld gadget may change your dog’s opinion, however, because it delivers a controlled stream of water directly to his coat without him having to stand in inches of water or be rained on by the showerhead.

The Aquapaw Handheld Dog Washer is basically a mini showerhead you can strap to your palm. It features flexible massaging bristles that help suds up your pup and loosen dead skin, dirt, and loose fur while simultaneously rinsing grime away.

You can hook it up directly to your showerhead without needing to remove the head itself or attach it to an outdoor spigot. Bathtime is no longer a laborious task that makes everyone upset. Now, you can give your pup a spa day!

Reviewers say that their once bath-hating dogs now beg for bathtime. “My dogs are all rescues … and all have insecurity about bathtime,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The noise of the water scares them, but Aquapaw is much quieter and we didn’t have to wrestle with them to keep them from escaping while we washed them … Very helpful product, we definitely recommend it.”

Another person added, “Love the Aquapaw Dog Bath Brush! I have a pitbull who hates baths and makes it very hard to fully wet her. This product has changed bath time for us! Fairly easy to install with instructions [on] YouTube! I also love that it’s not loud! Loud sounds make my dog squeamish. The band is adjustable and the on/off water button makes it very easy to add water to lather my dog while keeping her calm! Great buy! Also handy for clean up after the bath!”

Convert your dogs into bath lovers with the Aquapaw Dog Washer and make bathtime a breeze.

