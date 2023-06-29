The Ninja Cookware Amazon Shoppers Call ‘Impressive’ Is Over 54% Off Ahead of Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day is July 11 and that means Prime subscribers will get access to incredible savings that only come around once a year. But why save all the fun for just a single day? This set of highly-rated Ninja cookware is already marked down a whopping 54 percent off, and reviewers say that it’s definitely worth the investment.

The Ninja C28000 Foodi NeverStick Cookware Set is an eight-piece cookware set that comes with two frying pans, two saucepans, and a stock pot along with matching lids. And what makes this cookware set super unique is the NeverStick Technology used on the surfaces of each pan. The cooking surfaces, when used correctly, wipe clean which makes post-dinner washing up a breeze.

The cool-touch handles also ensure you’ll never burn your fingers, and these pans are even oven-safe up to 400 degrees. Normally priced at $280, you can grab the entire set now for just $130.

“Easy to clean and great heat dispersal,” one five-star reviewer wrote in their review titled “Impressive cookware.” They continued, “I like the fact that you can use metal utensils on these. A little pricey, but totally worth it now that they’ve been cooked on numerous times.”

“I love the color and Ninja products never disappoint,” another reviewer wrote. “Great set, made a wonderful birthday gift from my husband.”

Someone else added, “We have had and been using it for a month; no scratches, and nothing has burned to the bottom of the pan! We had bought a different set (Kirkland brand) and, after six months, found chips and scratches … We do not use metal on our pans, so not sure what happened. These from Ninja seem better quality and look sensational.”

Pick up your own set of Ninja C28000 Foodi NeverStick pots and pans to give your cookware collection a much-needed makeover. And if you want to make sure you don’t miss out on all the other incredible Prime Day deals headed our way on July 11, sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription right now.

