If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The Dyson Bladeless fan looks like something out of a sci-fi movie. It moves either cool or hot air through it without any fan blades and can even purify the air that passes through the middle loop. And because it’s so futuristic and high-tech it comes with a not-so-awesome pricetag (*cough* over $300 *cough*). If you’ve been eyeing it, but can’t justify the price, then check out this cheaper alternative instead. It uses the same technology, looks similar to the original, and, as the reviewers claim, it works just as well.

The Ultty Bladeless Fan is a three-mode, nine-speed fan that pushes air around the room without blades, meaning it’s super safe for little fingers and pets. It comes with a remote control and, just like the Dyson, features a filter that purifies the air that passes through it.

The fan is also super quiet and runs on an eight-hour timer so you’ll get a cool breeze all night without having to worry about turning it off the next morning.

“My husband has a Dyson that he loves. I refuse to spend that much money on a fan so I kept buying cheap oscillating fans,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I got sick of buying a new one every few months; they would always start making a squeaking noise and since I use the fan when I sleep, the squeak is not an option … Omg. I LOVE this fan. It’s so worth the money. I don’t know if it will last as long as the Dyson — honestly, it’s been running 24/7 for like five years — but so far, it’s a close comparison.”

Another reviewer added, “This fan is quite literally my favorite item I bought on Prime Day 2022. I was familiar with the Dyson bladeless fan family but this was much more around my price point! I chose the white option and it is very tech-looking and neat! DEFINITELY helping me thru this Texas Summer with over 110-degree afternoons.”

So before you shell out hundreds on the Dyson, pick up this bladeless option from Ultty instead. And if you buy it today, you can save an extra $30.