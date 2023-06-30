We Found The Prettiest Red Summer Dresses From Ralph Lauren, Mango & More for Under $55 At This Unexpected Place

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Chances are that you’re likely searching through your closet for something that’s red, white, and blue right about now. With the Fourth of July happening in just a few days, there’s a ton of apparel to choose from that will make you feel patriotic this holiday. But if you’re interested in an eye-catching piece, then you may want to give a red dress a try. Not only does it look perfect for Independence Day, but a red dress is just as stunning for the rest of summer.

No doubt, it’s an easy choice to wear a black or white dress. However, if you’ve been wanting to try a different look, why not go all out? Red dresses are stand-out pieces, and there’s a reason for that. The vibrant shade looks so chic and sophisticated. While at the same time, a red outfit will make you feel so confident in your own skin. Plus, if you ask us, everyone needs a pop of color in their closet every now and then.

So, whether you need it this Fourth of July or after, we guarantee a red dress is an absolute must for your wardrobe. And if you’re ready to rock a dress in red, then you’re in luck. Below, we’ve found some of the prettiest red dresses from brands like Mango, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, and more at Zappos. What’s more, they’re all worth under $55, so they’re deals that you don’t want to miss. So, add these summer staples to your carts today before they’re gone.

Mango Port Dress

Courtesy of Mango.

Maxi dresses look super stylish whether it’s day or night. And if you were to ask us, then we guarantee that Mango’s Port Dress will make you look gorgeous whatever the occasion.

Port Dress $44.99 (originally $49.99) Buy now

Tommy Hilfiger Sleeveless Solid Polo Dress

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger.

Add a preppy design to your summer outfit lineup. This red polo dress from Tommy Hilfiger blends a comfy and casual chic style that you’ll want to wear on repeat.

Sleeveless Solid Polo Dress $45.18 (originally $69.50) Buy now

LAUREN Ralph Lauren Scoop Neck Jersey Dress

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren.

Looking for new dresses to wear to the office? Give Ralph Lauren’s Scoop Neck Jersey Dress a try. It looks professional, while offering a fresh take from the typical neutral hues. Related story The Best Kids' Clothing Sales to Shop This Weekend — Save Big on July 4th Styles at Carter's, Hanna Andersson, & More

Scoop Neck Jersey Dress $50 (originally $125) Buy now

Steve Madden Bobbi Dress

Courtesy of Steve Madden

For those who love print, try this eye-catching red dress that knows how to have fun. The Bobbi Dress may have long sleeves, but its breezy material makes it a perfect option for summer.

Bobbi Dress $51.44 (originally $89) Buy now

Steve Madden Zinnia Dress

Courtesy of Steve Madden.

A one-shoulder look highlights everyone’s most flattering body part. And like this Zinnia dress from Steve Madden, it’s a must-have fit. Not to mention, it’s literally 60% off now on Zappos.

Zinnia Dres $35.60 Buy now

