This TikTok-Viral Skincare Brand for Teens Has a New Affordable Tinted Sunscreen That Leaves a Bronzy Glow

If you ask us, you can never have too many sunscreens in the summer, especially ones from a skincare brand that has the support of so many people on TikTok. Bubble Skincare, the internet-famous skincare brand for teens, recently dropped two new sunscreens that are definitely worth checking out. Better yet, they’re so good, they’re ideal for adults too!

If you’re interested in giving yourself a natural-looking summer glow, the new Plus One Sunscreen is a must-add to your beauty routine. This affordable tinted sunscreen was not only made to protect your skin, it will also leave you with an envy-inducing sun-kissed glow. Clearly, it’s a win-win for this season. Sure, while there are many other tinted sunscreens out there, this Bubble’s new budget-friendly option takes care of your skin in so many other ways.

According to the brand, the Plus One solves all of your previous SPF concerns. The $19 sunscreen was designed to not feel greasy, clog pores, or leave a white cast no matter the skin tone. Most importantly, it promises not to cause irritation, so it’s especially ideal for those with acne-prone or sensitive skin. In short, his SPF 40 mineral formula makes your skin look and feel great.

Of course, sunscreens don’t have to be basic anymore. The hydrating sunscreen defends against all sorts of damage such as UVA/UVB and blue light that can age your skin. What’s more, when you apply it, your face is left with a natural-looking bronze tint that looks universally good. So, maybe it’s time to ditch your other sunscreen for this one!

Reviewers already can’t get enough of this new release from Bubble Skincare, saying that it easily blends into the skin for a flattering finish.

"I was shocked that this SPF worked on my skin. It looked really dark and I'm super fair. But it blended into my skin and you can't even tell it's on," said a reviewer. "I do wish it had a little more coverage though, as I don't really notice any. Overall, I really like it and you don't need to worry about it being too dark or orange if you are fair like me!"

Another added, “This sunscreen is actually the best out there. It blends perfectly into my skin, I don’t even need to wear foundation! It’s a wonderful formula, it’s lightweight and smooth and easy to apply!”

If this sounds like a product you’d love, then add Bubble Skincare’s Plus One to your cart now.

