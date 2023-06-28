The Famous Samsung Frame TV Is on a Super Rare Sale at Walmart & You Can Save Over $500

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s face it, we love our TVs. Sure, our parents warned they would rot our brains (and maybe they did), but from running home to catch Must-See TV in the 90’s to bingeing Succession and Yellowjackets today, this electronic device has provided us with endless entertainment. However, when it comes to interior decor, televisions can be a bit of a decor ruiner. Traditional TVs tend to dominate the room, with their black screens and bulky frames standing out like a sore thumb. Of course, the super-cool The Frame TV from Samsung seamlessly blends into any decor and solves all that, but it’s pricey … until now. If you’ve ever wanted one of these babies, Walmart is having a rare $500 off sale that may put this game changer within your budget.

The Samsung Frame TV is the perfect solution for those of us who refuse to part ways with our beloved TVs while still striving for a harmonious and stylish home. You can display what you love on The Frame, from TV shows and movies to artwork and photos. When you want to turn the “TV” off, just switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit. Showcase your own photography, family portraits, and other memories by uploading them to The Frame from your phone or a USB flash drive. Whatever you choose to view on Samsung’s Frame, it will look great thanks to AntiReflection, Quantum HDR, and matte display technologies that reduce glare and washout and enhance clarity, color, and contrast.

SAMSUNG 65″ The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

Made to appear like real artwork, the TV has a Slim Fit Wall-Mount to let you hang it as close to the surface as possible. Plus, you can limit the cable clutter to just the One Invisible Connection cable that goes to the Slim One Connect box to keep all eyes on what’s on actual display.

One recent five-star review on Walmart called the Samsung Frame a “game changer for our space.” The reviewer wrote they “added this TV to a Great Room where we used to have art above the fireplace. It looks great and allows us to have TV when we want it and art the rest of the time.”

“The design is so smart and set up was easy,” the Walmart reviewer said. “I use mine primarily for streaming and the picture and sound quality are excellent. I really love the Art Gallery function. The TV hangs over my fireplace and I love being able to regularly change the art on the set — gives the whole room a different feel.”