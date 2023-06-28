The Toning Shampoo That Jane Fonda Swears By & Other Hair Care Must-Haves Are Up to 45% Off at Ulta’s Big Summer Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re someone who’s all about scoring a good deal, you’re in luck. From all the incredible Fourth of July deals to Amazon Prime Day that’s right around the corner, it truly is the best time for people who love to shop — like us! One sale we’re super excited for is Ulta’s Big Summer Beauty Sale. Not only does the sale last for three weeks, you’ll get treated to brand new deals at the start of each week. Whether your skincare routine could use a refresh for the summer or you’re looking for solutions to hair problems you’ve been struggling with, Ulta’s summer sale is one you don’t want to miss.

Right now, they have a really great offer on hair care products from brands like Olaplex, Living Proof, Virtue, Verb, and Redken. If you’re familiar with the retailer’s popular Jumbo Love Hair Event, you’re going to love the deals during their Big Summer Beauty Sale as jumbo-sized shampoo, conditioner, and other hair treatments are up to 45% off. According to Ulta, you can score some of the lowest prices of the season. In general, jumbo sizes tend to save you more money with more product so just think of how much money you’d be saving with the additional discount.

We’ve rounded up a few can’t-miss hair care deals from Ulta’s Big Summer Beauty Sale. Check those out below.

Jane Fonda’s secret to keeping her gray hair shiny, vibrant, and healthy-looking won’t break the bank! L’Oreal’s EverPure Purple Shampoo was designed to tone or neutralize brassiness in blonde or gray hair. According to the numerous positive reviews, it gets the job done right! As one shopper wrote, “I’m old. I have silver hair. Rather, I have silver hair when I use EverPure every day. It does a great job of getting my hair squeaky clean without turning it into straw. I’m left with soft, silver hair, just like I want it. If you’re ready to stop dying and embrace the silver fox, stock up on EverPure. I highly recommend it.” Right now, you can get a jumbo-sized shampoo for just $16.

This cult-fave shampoo from a Salma Hayek-approved brand was made for fine hair. It’s described as being “weightless,” and won’t weigh your hair down as it gives it a deep clean. It’s also smooths, provides a nice shine, and leaves your hair tangle-free. It’s no wonder one shopper called Verb’s Ghost Shampoo the GOAT of shampoos.

Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore, and Margot Robbie are just a few celeb fans of Olaplex. Not to mention, all the beauty enthusiasts all over social media. The brand’s No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo was made to be a “highly moisturizing, reparative shampoo” that will leave your hair shiny, easy to manage and much healthier after each use. If you’ve got a ton of split ends and breakage, this is definitely worth a try. Right now, you can score a jumbo 33.8-ounce bottle for just $77. That’s a crazy good deal considering the standard 8.5-ounce bottle is already $30. Related story This TikTok-Viral Skincare Brand for Teens Has a New Affordable Tinted Sunscreen That Leaves a Bronzy Glow

Jennifer Garner’s favorite hair care brand, Virtue, is a special inclusion in Ulta’s Big Summer Beauty Sale as the jumbo-sized bottle is only discounted online. The brand’s Thickening Full Conditioner was made to “turn up the volume” for those with fine or flat hair. According to one shopper who experienced hair loss, this conditioner helped with growth and restored the fullness back to their hair. This is another hair care brand that rarely ever goes on sale, so be sure to shop this deal while you still can.

If you’re looking for “thicker, stronger, fuller-looking hair,” Bondi Boost’s shopper-loved HG Shampoo is a must-have for your hair care routine. The Australian-made shampoo is packed with clean ingredients to help “transform” the hair. According to numerous shoppers, the shampoo helped give their hair a shine they haven’t had before. One shopper even swore it helped with hair growth. They wrote, “I have very fine thin hair that was falling out and dry. I started this shampoo line and my hair has never been better! The GROWTH is amazing. I am a l customer for life. You can get a jumbo size for just $24.

Ulta’s Big Summer Beauty Sale runs from now until July 15. If you’re looking for more must-have hair care products at unbeatable prices, be sure to check out the sale today.

