The Pioneer Woman’s New Cookbook Is All About Getting Dinner on the Table Fast & It’s Already on Sale

Are you tired of cooking the same old dinners and desperately seeking fast, fresh ideas to easily spice up your mealtime routine? Let’s face it: making dinner every single night can be quite the struggle. We all know that feeling of standing in front of the pantry, staring at the same ingredients, and wondering, “What on earth can I make tonight?” It’s a never-ending challenge to come up with new, exciting dishes that satisfy everyone’s taste buds. (We’re looking at you, picky family member.) And let’s not forget about the time crunch. After a long day of work or taking care of the family, the last thing we want to do is spend hours in the kitchen, right? No one understands this conundrum more than the super busy and talented Ree Drummond, and that’s why The Pioneer Woman has a new cookbook specifically for “impatient cooks” — and the Amazon pre-order sale already has 30% off the regular price!

In The Pioneer Woman Cooks — Dinner’s Ready! you’ll find lots of new dishes to fit your schedule, specifically “112 Fast and Fabulous Recipes for Slightly Impatient Home Cook” as its subtitle promises. Whether you’re in a hurry to get supper made or simply want to get out of the kitchen quicker to spend time doing other things you enjoy (bingewatching Netflix is totally a reason), every occasion is covered. These low-stress, no-fuss, big-on-flavor recipes are sure to be new family faves.

The dinner recipes range from a Seafood Casserole (created by Drummond’s mom in the 1970’s) or Pork Marsala With Mushrooms, both of which are perfect when hosting friends for a casual meal, to pizza night options, with The Pioneer Woman’s classic Cast-Iron Hamburger Pizza and gorgeous Rainbow Pizza. There’s even more fun, kid-friendly food like Pretzel Dogs and Pickle Chicken Bites. You’ll also get ideas for tasty new pasta dishes, chicken dinners, and fuss-free sides like Crispy Parmesan Potatoes and Pimento Cheese Grits, as well as delicious desserts like Blackberry Lime Whip and Chuckwagon Brownies. Plus, there’s a whole chapter of easy-to-make Fridge Grabs — from Refrigerator Pickles to Garlic Confit — that are great to have on hand to add to any recipe.

“After seventeen years of sharing recipes in my cookbooks, on my website, and on my cooking show, I still absolutely love cooking! That said, while I enjoy making a slow-cooked meat sauce or long-braised pork roast, life is just too busy these days to devote that much time to getting dinner on the table day after day,” Drummond said about the inspiration for her new cookbook. “Heck, even if I have the time to whip up a complicated recipe, for some reason I just don’t seem to have the patience. If you find yourself in the same dinner boat, here’s a collection of flavorful and fast recipes to breathe speedy new scrumptiousness into your cooking.”

Whether you’re short on time or simply want to spend less of it in the kitchen, The Pioneer Woman Cooks ― Dinner’s Ready! is the cookbook for you. With its diverse range of mouthwatering dishes and Drummond’s signature charm, this book is guaranteed to become a staple in your kitchen. Pre-order your copy now to enjoy the convenience of Release Day delivery on October 24, 2023. Get ready to shout, “Dinner’s ready!” faster than ever before.