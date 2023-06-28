Zappos’ Early Fourth of July Deals Include the Lowest Prices on Celeb-Loved Sneakers From On, Hoka, Brooks & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Fourth of July weekend is nearly here, which means you’re probably seeing all kinds of sales on grills, patio furniture, camping gear, cookware, beddings and mattresses, and all kinds of fun stuff to use all throughout summer. While Fourth of July sales tend to be more focused on things you might need for your home, there are a ton of other great deals out there if you know where to look. If you’re in the market for a new pair of sneakers, you’re in luck. Zappos has so many top sneaker brands on sale ahead of Fourth of July weekend. In fact, so many styles are at their lowest price in the last 30 days.

Right now, so many celeb-loved sneaker brands are on sale including Brooks, which is a brand that Jennifer Garner has been seen wearing all the time. Sneakers from On, ASICS, Hoka, Skechers, Adidas, and Reebok are also included in the sale. If you’re also looking for a pair of cute sandals and comfy sandals to complete your summer wardrobe, Birkenstock, Crocs, Steve Madden, and Sam Edelman are just a few more discounted brands at Zappos’ Fourth of July sale.

We rounded up a few sneakers from celeb-loved brands that you can snag at a discount. Be sure to check those out and shop before they’re gone.

Brooks Ghost 14

Brooks

It’s no secret that Jennifer Garner loves Brooks sneakers. In fact, she’s been spotted wearing the brand on repeat, sporting various styles. The Brooks Ghost is one of the brand’s most popular styles due to how comfy they are for running. There are currently seven colors available, all of which are on sale for just under $90. Considering their original price is $140, you’re getting a great deal.

Brooks Ghost 14 $90 Buy now

Hoka Anacapa Mid GORE-TEX

Hoka

If your big summer plans include hiking somewhere with absolutely gorgeous views, be sure to snap up the Hoka Anacapa Mid GORE-TEX. According to one shopper, this shoe will keep you seriously comfortable all day. They wrote, “I am a female UPS driver in Kansas. I need all-day comfort, a shoe with support, and great traction so I don’t slip and fall. Also, I need a shoe that can be warm in the winter but breathable in the summer AND waterproof. I also walk about 40k steps each day and need a shoe that is durable and can last a while but also be soft and comfortable. I understand I am asking a lot of a shoe BUT this boot actually does all of those things.” There are several colors to choose from, and they’re on sale for 20% off.

Hoka Anacapa Mid GORE-TEX $148 Buy now

On Cloudswift

On

Gisele Bündchen was seen using a pair of On sneakers for her workout recently, and it's easy to see why it's her footwear of choice. On sneakers were designed to be so comfortable, it's like "walking on clouds." Right now, you can score a pair of On's Cloudswift sneakers for as low as $135. The brand rarely ever goes on sale, so be sure to snap these up at a discount while you still can.

On Cloudswift $135 Buy now

ASICS GEL-Excite 10

ASICS

You can’t go wrong with a pair of ASICS, especially ones that look as cute as these. According to the description, these were designed to be breathable and feel soft against the foot. It also features the brand’s Amplifoam Plus cushioning, which creates a “softer and more comfortable feel at footstrike.” with how comfy these shoes are, you may find yourself going the extra mile on your morning jogs.

ASICS GEL-Excite 10 $70 Buy now

Skechers Summits – Slip Ins

Skechers

If a shoe brand (or anything for that matter) has Martha Stewart’s stamp of approval, it’s good enough for us! These sneakers from Skechers features a memory foam cushioned insole for ultimate comfort during walks. Not only that, they’re hands-free and can easily slip on. You can score a pair for less than $65.

So, those were just a few sneaker deals from Zappos’ Fourth of July sale that we have our eye on. Be sure to check out the rest of their incredible deals here.

