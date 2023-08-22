This New Tumbler Is ‘Way Better Than Stanley’ & We Have an Exclusive Code For Free Engraving

Thanks to TikTok, a Stanley Tumbler became the *it* thing that everyone just has to have. It’s so popular, getting your hands on the size and color you want can be near impossible as they’re always selling out. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait until the next restock to get the water bottle features that made Stanley internet-famous. We came across a new Stanley alternative that’s from a tried-and-true brand. Hydroflask just dropped the All Around Travel Tumbler, and honestly? You may like it a lot more than the Stanley.

Like the Stanley Tumbler, Hydroflask’s latest offering makes for a quality travel companion. Its 32-ounce and 40-ounce options will keep you hydrated with fewer refills throughout the day. Even better, it features double-wall insulation that maintains the beverage’s temperature for hours. If you can’t live without a chilled beverage, especially in the summer heat, this travel tumbler will ensure it stays ice cold just how you like it.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Hyrdroflask is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Hydroflask 32 oz All Around™ Travel Tumbler

32 oz All Around™ Travel Tumbler $39.95 Buy now

Best of all, it’s so convenient to take anywhere thanks to its functional design. Hydroflask’s new bottle has a splash-proof lid that prevents any spills. Unlike a Stanley tumbler, this cup has a flexible straw, making it easier to drink on the go. What’s more, it fits most cup holders, and its ergonomic handle makes it easy to carry. You’ll want the All Around Tumbler by your side wherever you go.

Examples of some of the graphics you can get engraved on your Hydroflask tumbler. You can also keep things more basic and engrave your name or special date, like an anniversary.

But what makes the All Around Tumbler truly stand out? Hydroflask allows shoppers to customize their own drinkware with engraving! You can personalize it by adding text or engraving it with cute graphics (as shown above). So, whether it’s a gift for someone special or yourself, you can truly make this tumbler feel like it’s one of a kind. Usually, engraving is $6, but Hydroflask gave us an exclusive code to share with our readers. Enter ENGRAVEHF at check out for free engraving on all full-price and eligible items.

Hydroflask 40 oz All Around™ Travel Tumbler

Courtesy of Hydroflask.

40 oz All Around™ Travel Tumbler $44.95 Buy now

Hydroflask's All Around Travel Tumbler is total hand candy. And starting at $40, this dishwasher-safe bottle can be your go-to tumbler. Don't wait, though! Apparently, everyone wants one now because a few of its vibrant colorways are already selling out. So, act fast if you want this customer-loved tumbler today.

