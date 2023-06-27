This $50 Air Conditioner From Amazon Has Near-Perfect Ratings & Shoppers Say It’s ‘Really Powerful’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Summertime heat is glorious…if you’re at the pool. But inside? There’s nothing worse than sitting in a puddle of your own sweat while you try to work or relax or sleep — it’s downright miserable! Luckily, there’s an inexpensive solution for those who are naturally hot (or don’t want a sky-high electric bill): a portable air conditioner on Amazon! This “really powerful” one is only $50, and it comes with tons of cool features.

The 6-in-1 Multi Function Portable Air Conditioner Fan on Amazon has 1,534 reviews, which are nearly all five stars. It is made with a 23-ounce water tank that will cool for up to six hours. You can set the timer for 2, 4, or 6 hours so you don’t have to worry about it randomly shutting off, and it comes in four different wind speeds to fit your preferences.

Need a fan at night, too? Not only will this cool you off, but also it will help soothe you while you sleep. It has built-in night lights plus iceberg shapes that project out for a calming effect. It’s also super quiet, so you can rest easy knowing you won’t overheat or wake up to a loud noise. As an added bonus, it’s so portable, it’ll work plugged into a car charger, laptop, power bank, or plug — so you never have to be without cold air. (Yes, please!)

One five-star review said it had “really powerful cooling.” They added, “I never leave reviews but this is amazing!!!! Pretty quiet, but not silent, powerful for its size and so far, the water reservoir is small but is lasting.”

Another person said they were “blown away at how well this little thing works.” They also said, “Easy to use, small and easy to find a spot for, and not an eye sore. Getting more for my mom.”

Right now, this air conditioner is only $38.99 when you use Amazon’s $10 coupon, so you’ll definitely want to buy one for everyone in the house.

