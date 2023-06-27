If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As far as celeb-loved skincare brands go, SkinCeuticals definitely has some of the biggest celeb fans. Their products are a staple for celebrities like Martha Stewart, who never goes a day without applying their sunscreen. Gwyneth Paltrow, Hailey Bieber, Brooke Shields, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Sienna Miller are also known to be fans of the brand’s best-selling C E Ferulic Serum, which shoppers dub the “holy grail” of vitamin C products. While both products are definitely worth having in your beauty counter, we’ve got another celeb must-have that’s perfect for anyone looking to give your skin a hydration boost.

In an interview with Allure, Kristen Bell talked about her love for SkinCeuticals’ Phyto Corrective Gel. “It’s essentially like a sponge,” she said. “It’ll just fill up your skin with moisture from below to the surface, leaving it bouncy and hydrated.” It’s a product that she uses to not only hydrate and plump her skin, she also uses it to counteract any redness caused by acne.

The Phyto Corrective Gel is described by the brand as a “hydrating, soothing gel serum” made with botanical ingredients to calm, hydrate, and improve “visual redness.” The serum was also formulated to help minimize discoloration. It’s gentle for those with sensitive skin and is also a soothing moisturizer for anyone who’s prone to acne. If you love a good multipurpose skincare product, this one may be worth trying!

This SkinCeuticals best-seller isn’t just a staple in Bell’s daily skincare routine, shoppers are obsessed with it as well. According to one recent reviewer, it’s a product that “actually works.” They wrote, “I bought this in the past, but since moving back to Texas, I knew my skin needed it. I use it in the evening before moisturizing. The gel is light, feels dewy, and is calming on my skin. My overall skin texture (pores/ appearance) has improved so much thanks to products like these. I ventured out to try another expensive brand (from Spain) but went back to what has always had excellent results.”

Like Bell, one shopper said it gave them bouncier skin. As they wrote in their review, “Love this product and how it restores my sensitive skin. I use the product in combination with the SkinCeuticals cream. Within days, I was able to notice visible signs of healthier, calmer, and more bouncy skin.”

Another shopper who's tried multiple SkinCeuticals products said this serum, along with the celeb-loved vitamin C serum are "hands down the best" products from the brand. "I love the way this serum makes my skin feel," they wrote. "Within minutes, it takes down the redness/irritation on my face. I also think this serum is perfect for those with dry skin … Overall, it makes my skin look brighter, healthier and feels a lot more hydrated."

SkinCeuticals has a lot of beauty products worth investing in, including this bright green, Kristen Bell-loved serum. Be sure to check those all out today. You’re sure to find a product that helps with your skin troubles.

