Kate Hudson Will ‘Forever Love’ This Drugstore Volumizing Mascara That’s Now $5 Ahead of Prime Day

It’s no secret that Kate Hudson is a beauty lover. After all, she knows how to look so flawless even off a red carpet. And if you’re like the actress, you know that even drugstore makeup can be your best friend. Hudson has so many beauty faves that are worth adding to your cart, but her go-to volumizing mascara is an absolute must. Chances are, you may have even tried it before too. According to an interview with MindBodyGreen, Hudson revealed that she swears by Maybelline’s Great Lash Waterproof Mascara. And for good reason, it’s a classic black mascara that’s literally only $5 right now.

This is not a drill — the Maybelline mascara is on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. Currently, the 2-count version is discounted to $10.97, which means you can get the two for the price of $5 each. And if you want gorgeous lashes like Hudson, we suggest you snag this deal immediately. Even Hudson calls it a steal in the interview.

But why makes this different from other mascaras? Besides Hudson saying she will “forever love” it, the Great Lash delivers double the lashes. The waterproof formula conditions eyelashes while also adding volume and definition. Plus, it has existed for 50 years, so it must be doing something right.

One reviewer mentions they’ve been using it for years. They add, “I’ve been using this mascara ever since I started wearing make up. I’m 63. I’ve spent 20+ dollars on mascara that doesn’t work as well as Maybelline and I believe never will. The price is right and the outcome is beautiful!”

Reviewers also say it gives their eyelashes a natural, long-lasting look that’s great for every day. “Love this mascara it gives the lashes a beautiful natural lift on the lashes,” said a reviewer.

If you ask us, it’s the perfect finishing touch to any makeup look. So if you’re interested in great-looking lashes, Maybelline’s Great Lash mascara won’t disappoint.

