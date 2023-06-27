A daily skincare routine is important at any age, but your skincare needs change with every stage of life. In other words, if everyone in the family is using the same bar of soap to wash their faces, you’re doing it wrong. The good news? Shopping for skincare for the entire fam is super easy, thanks to Target. (Because is there anything they don’t have?!)

The best skincare products at Target include face washes, serums, and creams for treating everything from oily, acne-prone skin to dryness and fine lines at all ages and stages. We asked Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at Shafer Clinic in NYC, to help us pick the six best skincare products at Target for your family’s most pressing skin needs. Based on the active ingredients she recommended and the raves they received from Target shoppers, these are the six items to stock your vanity with, stat.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Best for Hydrating and Retaining Moisture

Up & Up Morning Facial Moisturizing Lotion with Sunscreen SPF 30 is a lotion that’s powered by two of Dr. Engleman’s top everyday ingredients. First up: hyaluronic acid, which holds up to 1,000 times its weight in water. “Hyaluronic acid not only replenishes hydration, but it also plumps the skin and minimizes fine lines and wrinkles for an overall healthier, younger-looking appearance,” she says. The other is ceramides, which protect the moisture barrier. “Since [ceramides] are naturally produced by the body, they are safe for all skin types to use.”

Morning Facial Moisturizing Lotion with Sunscreen SPF 30 $13.50 Buy now

Best for Reducing the Appearance of Fine Lines and Wrinkles

If you’re wondering when to start an anti-aging skincare regimen, it’s now! Dr. Engleman suggests incorporating one of the Holy Grails for keeping wrinkles and fine lines at bay: retinol. It works by “signaling cells to behave like younger cells, stimulating cell turnover, boosting collagen and elastin production, and more,” she says. Target shoppers swear by RoC Retinol Capsules Anti-Aging Night Retinol Face Serum Treatment.

RoC Retinol Capsules Anti-Aging Night Retinol Face Serum Treatment $25.99 Buy now

Best for Zapping Zits

Oily, acne-prone skin in the preteen years and beyond is best addressed with special products that contain oil-controlling ingredients. “Salicylic acid is a great ingredient for teens, as it balances oil production, unclogs pores and helps prevent acne breakouts. Teenagers tend to have oilier skin due to hormonal changes that trigger increased sebum (oil) production.” Up & Up Apricot Blemish Scrub helps clear pores, exfoliate and leave skin feeling citrusy fresh. Related story Kristen Bell Can’t Get Enough of This Bright Green, Redness-Reducing Serum That Leaves Her Skin ‘Bouncy & Hydrated’

Up & Up Apricot Blemish Scrub $ $2.19 Buy now

Best for Reversing Environmental Damage

“The antioxidant vitamin C has several key anti-aging benefits for the skin: it prevents free radical damage from environmental aggressors like UV rays, pollution, etc.; it exfoliates, thus brightening the skin and reducing hyperpigmentation; and it triggers cell turnover, which signals the body to produce more collagen over time contributing to a more youthful appearance,” says Dr. Engleman. She recommends using vitamin C as a serum, and Olay Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Serum is a Target customer favorite by a long shot.

Olay Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Serum $29.99 Buy now

Best for Preventing Sun Damage

Dermatologists never seem to tire of emphasizing the importance of daily sun protection, without which you’re essentially undermining the rest of your skincare regime — and this applies to all ages. “I tend to recommend mineral sunscreens, as these are less irritating, suitable for women who are pregnant and nursing, and better for the environment,” notes Dr. Engleman. Up & Up Mineral Sunscreen Lotion – SPF 50 is a popular one at Target that’s suitable for sensitive skin.

Up & Up Mineral Sunscreen Lotion – SPF 50 $9.99 Buy now

Best to Prevent Redness and Irritation

For balancing oil production and calming skin inflammation, Dr. Engleman suggests the ingredient everyone is buzzing about: niacinamide. Neutrogena Hydro Boost + Niacinamide Fragrance Free Serum uses a clean formula that’s gentle on even the most sensitive of skin, from pre-teens to adults. It also contains hyaluronic acid, which is like a moisture bomb for the skin. “Since teens tend to have more oily skin, I recommend that they use lightweight hydrators like hyaluronic acid and squalane. These ingredients deliver potent hydration without clogging pores or causing breakouts,” says Dr. Engleman.