This Gorgeous Linen-Look Bedspread Is Marked Down to Just $40 Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Linen bedding is so incredibly chic. It gives your bedroom that lived-in look and makes your bed look better when it’s not made. But those who have gone down the linen bedding rabbit hole know that linen comes with a hefty price tag. Luckily, there’s currently an alternative on Amazon that looks just like the real thing but is actually made with cotton.

The Bedsure 100-percent Washed Cotton Duvet Set comes in a handful of cozy neutral tones often associated with linen. Each set comes with a duvet cover and two pillow shams all crafted from yarn-dyed pure cotton that has been pre-washed to give it that lived-in linen look. The duvet cover features ties to keep your comforter in place and a handy zipper to keep it neatly tucked away.

And when it’s time to wash, just toss your bedding into the machine with cold water on a gentle setting and it will look like new once it’s out of the dryer. The Queen-size set is on sale for $40 right now.

Image: Bedsure

Bedsure 100% Washed Cotton Duvet Set, 3 Pieces $40 Buy now

“What a nice surprise, especially for the price,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I was expecting a plain, cheap cotton fabric but it actually has little dots in the fabric with a slightly wrinkled look. From washer to dryer to bed — no ironing needed, and I am someone who irons everything. Fabric feels nice and very comfortable … Very happy with this purchase.”

Another shopper added, “Generally I’m not a fan of duvets this one may convert me. The fabric and weight are just right. There is some texture to it so initially I was a little worried about my cat’s hair but it doesn’t really show in spite of it being a light pink and my cat being black with long hair. Bonus the duvet washes and drys well.”

For just $40, you can’t go wrong with picking up the Bedsure 100% Washed Cotton Duvet Set in lieu of a much more expensive set of linen bedding. You’ll get the same look for a lot less!

