Create an Easy Fourth of July Outfit with These Cute Patriotic Tops & Dresses from Amazon – All Under $30

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Get ready for all the fun under the sun because Fourth of July is here. If you’ll be celebrating with friends and family at the beach or a backyard barbecue, it’s time to get your outfit in order. While you don’t have to go all out with the red, white, and blue, it’s fun to show off your patriotic spirit through your style. Fortunately, your Fourth of July outfit doesn’t have to break the bank. In fact, we found a few outfit must-haves on Amazon that are both affordable, totally chic, and make putting together a Fourth of July look super easy.

For instance, if you don’t want to go all out on an outfit, you can easily throw on this top-rated kimono-style top and be good to go. You can pair it with a tank top, a t-shirt, or even a swimsuit if you’ll be celebrating poolside. Even better, it’s on sale for just $15. But that’s not the only option Fourth of July piece we found. Whether you’re looking for something more subtle yet still festive or you don’t mind going all out, here are some cute Fourth of July outfit ideas you can find on Amazon for under $30.

Askwind Fourth of July American Flag Print Top

Askwind

If you’re looking for something that’s super chic and minimal effort, consider snagging this kimono-style top. Just throw it on over your favorite tank top and you’re good to go. Best part is, it’s on sale now for just $15.

Askwind Fourth of July American Flag Print Top $15 Buy now

Tipsy Elves Fourth of July Button Down Shirt

Tipsy Elves

This red, white and blue-colored button-down from Tipsy Elves is a great way to celebrate the Fourth of July if you’re looking for something more subtle. You can wear it as is or tie it in the front for an extra bit of style. It’s a top you’ll want to wear all summer long.

Tipsy Elves Fourth of July Button Down Shirt $30 Buy now

Tipsy Elves Fourth of July Button Down Shirt – Grand Finale

Tipsy Elves

Add a bit of fun to your Fourth of July look with this top from Tipsy Elves’ line of patriotic button-down shirts. Like the above, you can tie it in the front for a more cool, casual look. It’s such a cute design, we wouldn’t be surprised if you got all kinds of compliments.

Tipsy Elves Fourth of July Button Down Shirt – Grand Finale $30 Buy now

Up2ournecksinfabric USA Sweatshirt

Up2ournecksinfabric

Whether you’re celebrating at the beach or your neighbor’s backyard, this classic USA sweatshirt is perfect to have on hand towards the end of the night. According to the brand, the sweatshirts were made to be “super soft and super comfy.” They also run big, for a trendy oversized look. Sizes range from small to xx-large.

Up2ournecksinfabric USA Sweatshirt $24 Buy now

For G and PL Maxi Beach Dress

For G and PL

Speaking of heading to the beach, this beach-ready maxi dress featuring a print of the American Flag is sure to be a hit this Fourth of July. The dress itself has over 6,000 five-star reviews with numerous shoppers loving how comfortable yet sexy the style is. It’s also on sale now for just $23.

For G and PL Maxi Beach Dress $23 Buy now

SAMPEEL V-Neck Shirt

You can’t go wrong with a simple V-neck tee, especially one that has over 15,000 five-star reviews! This t-shirt has a size range of small to 3x. It’s also on sale for $17.

SAMPEEL V-Neck Shirt $17 Buy now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: