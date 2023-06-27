The Famous Stanley Tumbler Now Comes in a 64 oz Size to Keep You Hydrated All Summer Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Stanley tumblers have been all the rage for several months now and their hype doesn’t seem to be ending any time soon. So if you’ve been considering picking a tumbler up for yourself, then it’s essential to weigh all your options. For example, if hydration is your biggest concern in the summertime, then you’ll want to think big — like 64-ounce big. The bestselling Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler now comes in a massive 64-ounce size so you can keep your fear of being dehydrated far away.

Available in seven neutral colors (including two “Glow” colors that have a sleek shine), the 64-ounce Quencher features all the highlights of the original — the easy-grip handle, the washable straw, the double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps your beverage cold or hot for hours, and a lid that can be twisted for three drinking options.

The tumbler is also made with recycled stainless steel so you can feel even better about making the Stanley Quecnher your daily drink tumbler.

And once you fill it up, you’re good to go for hours and hours. “Perfect for the tennis court as I don’t have to refill once during a session,” one person said in their review. “Great for the boat all day as well, love the wide base as it doesn’t tip over easily.”

Another person added, “I was worried about the size, but I took the plunge and ordered anyway. It is just as tall is the 40-ounce … The straws are the same size. I’ve only had it a few days but it’s a total game-changer. I’m making sure I drink my water daily.”

And someone else said, “Ordered it [the] same day it was available! I drink over half a gallon of water a day and this makes it so much easier and it’s way prettier too! Got the beautiful rose gold.”

Grab your own 64-ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler while they’re still in stock and combat the summer heat with cold water that stays cold all day long.

