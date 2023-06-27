6 Red One-Piece Swimsuits That Look Bold and Beautiful on Any Body

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Throughout history, famous women have worn red one-piece bathing suits. Pamela Anderson first popularized the look when she wore one in Baywatch. And more recently, Martha Stewart rocked a red one-piece in her Sports Illustrated spread. Want to rock the look this summer? We love to see it!

The key to finding the best red one-piece swimsuit is to take comfort and support into consideration. With features like ruching, tummy control and sewn-in pads, these six red one-piece bathing suits flatter your figure like they were made for you. They each skim your body in all the right places but also suck you in, cover you up and help you feel secure whether you’re sunbathing, hanging at a July 4th BBQ, or chasing a rogue toddler. Here are our top picks — all of which are under $100!

A Red-Hot Halter-Top

A double-strapped halter top to support the girls and a full panel of tummy control make the Tempt Me Women One Piece Swimsuit one to put in heavy rotation this summer.

Tempt Me Women One Piece Swimsuit $33.99 Buy now

An Asymmetrical Number

Target

The cups on this one-shoulder wonder are sewn in for support, and tummy control adds to the comfort of the Kona Sol One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit. Medium coverage in the back ensures enough modesty to keep you confident.

Kona Sol One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit $42 Buy now

A Rich Red with Ruching

One of the best lump- and bump-camouflaging tricks in the book, ruching, is what help the Kona Sol Ring Crossover Ruched Full Coverage One Piece Swimsuit feel so secure. But it’s the criss-cross neckline that makes full coverage look so sexy.

Kona Sol Ring Crossover Ruched Full Coverage One Piece Swimsuit $40 Buy now

Something Soft and Stretchy

Target

Target customers adore the Kona Sol Wide Ribbed Center Ring Medium Coverage One Piece Swimsuit for its ability to look like a streamlined red one-piece bathing suit but feel as soft and stretchy as onesie pajamas.

Related story Kristen Bell Can’t Get Enough of This Bright Green, Redness-Reducing Serum That Leaves Her Skin ‘Bouncy & Hydrated’

Kona Sol Wide Ribbed Center Ring Medium Coverage One Piece Swimsuit $40 Buy now

Push-Up Perfection

Amazon’s popular Tempt Me Tummy Control Push-Up One Piece has a brilliant design for keeping your figure secure: a front panel made of ruched fabric and a halter top that ties to fit you — plus a molded push-up bra built in!

Tempt Me Tummy Control One Piece $34.99 Buy now

A Sporty Suit That Snaps

Target

The one swimsuit you need for all your summer activities is this T-shirt meets red one-piece by Malibu with a snap-front. It has full coverage and is made of sustainably sourced materials.