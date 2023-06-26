This French-Inspired Skincare Essential Is ‘Crazy Good’ at Hydrating Skin, Shoppers Are Forgetting Their Moisturizers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s talk about cleansers. So many facial cleansing products can leave your skin feeling tight, dried out, or just not completely clean. While investing in a quality cleanser might not be at the top of your to-do list, the truth is, not all cleansers were created equally. A good cleanser will not only remove stubborn makeup, it’ll leave your skin feeling good afterwards. Now that it’s summer, you’ll want a product that’ll actually remove all that sunscreen, waterproof mascara, and dirt. If you’re looking for such a product, clean beauty brand L’Amarue launched their very first cleanser just in time for the season and its benefits go beyond simply cleansing.

L’Amarue’s The Essential Cleanser is described as a “cleanser that loves your skin back.” It has a gel-to-cream texture that’ll soothe the skin while giving it a deep cleanse. It was made to be super hydrating, so you won’t feel the need to lather on a thick layer of moisturizer after washing your face. Not only that, The Essential Cleanser also has a “natural anti-acne power” that won’t dry out your skin, as many acne washes tend to do.

Like other products in L’Amarue’s lineup, the new cleanser contains the brand’s patent-pending Heart to Heart Complex, which is a “cell-communicating ingredient” that basically gets to the root of various skincare problems like inflammation and oil production. The cleanser also contains a “fruit and veggie buffet” of ingredients such as beet root, spinach, and moringa seeds, as well as “anti-aging antioxidants,” vitamin C, vitamin B, vitamin K, and more. Due to all its good-for-your-skin ingredients and benefits, the cleanser actually works like a serum. So, you’re definitely getting more than what you paid for!

The new Essential Cleanser just dropped, but it’s already a skincare must-have for reviewers. As one wrote, “Crazy good! It’s been years since I could cleanse my face without my skin feeling tight, irritated and older afterwards. I used to avoid looking in the mirror until I got moisturizer on! Now my face feels soft and I almost forget to put moisturizer on.”

Another reviewer was in awe over what the cleanser did for their skin. “WOW!” they wrote. “I didn’t really think changing my cleanser would make that much of a difference, but my skin is SO much clearer and just looks so much healthier! Way fewer breakouts and I’m not fighting dryness anymore.”

If you're someone with sensitive skin, L'Amarue's Essential Cleanser could be the gentle cleanser you've always been searching for. As one reviewer wrote, "I struggle with rosacea and this cleanser had taken the red out instead of irritating it. Love it!"

L’Amarue’s Essential Cleanser is $39 regularly, but we have an exclusive discount where you can save 20% using the code SHEKNOWS. So, be sure to check out the new cleanser and all the other must-have skincare products L’Amarue has to offer today.

