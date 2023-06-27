I Tried a Weekly Flower Delivery Service & It Boosted My Mood Without a Second Thought

I’m a huge fan of having little treats throughout the week. I love to go to my favorite coffee shop, grab a large iced coffee with oat milk, and head to the park with a good book. On days when I can’t muster up the energy to cook dinner, I send for my favorite takeout, and when my apartment is feeling a little bland, I opt for fresh, colorful flowers that serve as an instant mood booster.

These small and affordable wins never fail to make my life easier (and a bit more pleasant, TBH). So, after picking up grocery store flowers for a few weeks in a row, I decided to look into a flower delivery subscription that would automatically refresh my bouquets without having to give it a second thought.

Now before you go and call me Miranda Priesley for being a bougie NYC girl, let me fill you in on a little secret: flowery delivery is actually way more affordable than you think. I was shocked to find out that with Bloomsybox subscriptions, it’ll actually run you under $70 for each delivery. I was expecting over $150 minimum since that’s usually the price of sending flowers to someone you love (I, unfortunately, spent this much sending my mom Mother’s Day flowers a few months ago!).

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Bloomsybox is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Bloomsybox Original Weekly Flower Subscription $69.99 Buy now

The first time I tried this service, I opted for a weekly delivery of the Bloomsy original order. The original delivery includes a mix of 20 stemmed flowers, which usually includes roses and whatever else is in season. I got this stunning mix of pink roses, bright blue flowers, and huge white chrysanthemums.

Here's what the delivery looked like when it arrived. I didn't have to worry about them spilling or getting crushed in their package since the flower delivery comes vase-less, and it's completely strapped into the box so that no matter which way the postman handles the package, they won't fall over or get smushed. The flowers were so secure. When I was unpacking it, it kind of reminded me of extracting a Barbie from the packaging. There were tons of zip ties to cut through, which I was thankful for since my flowers arrived perfectly intact.

The biggest surprise of this delivery was how the chrysanthemums were wrapped in soft netting when they arrived so they wouldn’t bloom until I had them on my coffee table. As soon as I cut them open, they expanded and, over the next few days, bloomed from what you saw above to this:

Bloomsybox Monthly Delivery $59.99 Buy now

You can even opt to get a bi-weekly delivery or a monthly delivery, depending on your needs. Each delivery also comes with two packs of flower food to extend the life of your blooms. I loved this feature since flower food is harder to come by if you’re just picking up a bouquet of flowers at your local bodega or grocery store. The flower food helped my blooms extend well beyond just a week.

Pet Safe Blooms/Monthly $69.99 Buy now

For my second week, I tried the pet-safe blooms. These are perfect to order if you have a cat that’s always getting into all of your plants or a dog that’s willing to eat anything in-between meals. These blooms take the guesswork out of choosing 100% non-toxic flowers that won’t harm your pet if they decide to take a nibble out of the stems. These were just as stunning as the Bloomsy original delivery. It included yellow roses and a mix of white and off-white flowers.

Although I tried out the weekly delivery service, Bloomsy Box does all sorts of flower and plant deliveries, including next-day special occasion deliveries that start at just $44.99. If you have a BFF across the country who just moved into a new home or is going through a tough time, this is one of the most affordable ways to send a plant or floral delivery that’ll brighten someone’s day.

And as a New Yorker, I have to shout out Bloomsy Box’s New York Botanical Garden-inspired delivery service. For $99.99 per month, you’ll receive 30 stems once a month that are inspired by whatever is blooming at the NYBG. Even better, a percentage of each sale will be donated to the NYBG’s conservation efforts and work in plant science. If you or someone you know loves New York, botany, or just supporting the arts, this is a seriously thoughtful gift.

But as I said, I’m in the mood to treat myself. Contrary to popular belief, fresh and timely flower deliveries don’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Spoil yourself this summer with a weekly subscription. You can always pause or skip weeks as needed or (my personal favorite) gift your bestie or your mom the bouquet if you don’t quite need a refresh yet. No matter what you choose to do, fresh flowers in your life are always a good idea.