Mature Shoppers Say Olivia Wilde’s Favorite $5 Tinted Lip Balm is a Must to ‘Smooth Out Any Tiny Wrinkles’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With a plethora of lip products out there, it’s hard to figure out which is truly the best of the best. However, Don’t Worry Darling director and actor Olivia Wilde may have just ended our long search! The online sleuths at Elle realized that Wilde has worn this balm multiple times on the red carpet, and stunned fans every time when wearing it!

Along with Wilde, celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Gal Gadot, Kylie Minogue, Laverne Cox, Ashley Graham, and HGTV superstar Joanna Gaines have raved about the affordable brand in the past! So with this many celebrities loving the brand, and a huge A-lister wearing this lippie so many times on the red carpet, how could you not be obsessed?!

Revlon Matte Balm $5.40, originally $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Revlon Matte Balm is a velvety, pigmented lip crayon that not only provides a gorgeous color to your lips, but a bunch of moisture! Made with hydrating ingredients like shea butter, mango butter, and coconut, this matte balm is perfect for giving your pout that extra kick of moisture!

One shopper said that “this is the only lip product I can’t get enough of. Creamy texture, smooth, nice and reparative effect on the lips, as it is a balm, but very pigmented and covering. Smooth out any tiny wrinkles and dry skin. Love it. The shade is perfect for dark hair light skin.”

Another mature shopper added, “I am 66 years old & fair skin. Elusive is a beautiful spring color. Love it! Goes on smooth & very creamy. I love these lip stains. I have bought several now and have not been disappointed yet with any of them. You just got to try them.”

Related story Queen Elizabeth II’s Secret Ingredient for Her Famous Cucumber Sandwiches Was This $6 Herb

Before you go, click here to see the best pregnancy-safe skincare products:

