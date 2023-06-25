Mature Shoppers Say Their Face Is ‘Glowing’ & ‘Brighter’ After Using Kourtney Kardashian’s Go-To $4 Makeup Remover 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you have as much wealth as the Kardashian family, and can afford any skincare product out there, but swear by an $4: you know it’s gotta be magical.

In a previous video interview for Harper’s Bazaar’s “Go to Bed with Me” series, Kourtney Kardashian shared her entire nighttime skincare routine (including an under-$10 product she uses every night)! She said in the video, “I think there are a lot of different brands out there, and I’ve tried a bunch. After a long day of working, filming, running around, it’s so nice to just get my makeup off.”

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water $3.98, originally $4.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water is a fast-acting and glow-inducing makeup remover that shoppers adore for an all-over cleanse. Known as the all-in-one cleanser for an instant refresh, this product is perfect for cleansing, along with removing makeup and dirt quickly. Both dermatologist and ophthalmologist-approved, there’s a reason why this is also considered America’s No. 1 micellar water. (Plus, one bottle is sold every three seconds!)

Per the brand, you pour the product onto a cotton pad (or the brand’s Drew Barrymore-loved EcoPads) and wipe it gently all over your face to remove dirt and makeup. (And you can use the trick where you pour the micellar water onto the pad, then place the other side on your mouth and blow on it to get it bubbling!)

With over 54,000 reviews at 4.7 stars, this product is truly a beloved staple. One shopper raved that their “face is glowing,” saying, “It’s amazing and refreshing….after I wipe my face with it and add vitamin e oil I look so bright and pretty.”

Another shopper added that their “face feels clean and looks brighter,” adding, “After a little over a week of doing this, my skin looks brighter and is softer than before. The micellar water seems to be more moisturizing than my regular toner and it leaves my skin looking and feeling just as clean as if I had washed it with soap and water. I won’t hesitate to buy this again.”

