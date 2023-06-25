Meghan Markle Raved About This $14 Pore-Cleaning Charcoal Scrub for Refreshing Her Skin on The Tig

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love to hear about Meghan Markle’s beauty routine, especially when it’s products she loved back in the good ol’ Tig days.

In an archived post from the Tig entitled “Refresh Your Makeup” per Dress Like Duchess, Meghan and her wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin talked about her go-to products for gently rejuvenating your skin — including this under-$20 scrub!

Giovanni D:tox System Purifying Facial Scrub $14.46 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Giovanni D:tox System Purifying Facial Scrub is a powerful, but gentle charcoal face scrub that’s perfect for leaving your skin healthy and recharged. Not only does it contain activated charcoal. but it has volcanic ash to absorb toxins, acai for recharging your skin, and goji berry for adding extra moisture and rejuvenation.

Per the brand, you apply this after your cleanser and rub it gently into your skin in circular motions up to three times a week.

Now, the Duchess of Sussex isn’t the only one obsessed with this scrub! One shopper said this scrub is perfect for “Refreshing, gentle cleansing for many types of skin,” saying, “I use a scrub even more significantly than they will suggest, because it will irritate my skin if used to frequently. I don’t like removing scrubs entirely, however, because the exfoliation leaves my skin looking brighter, and pulls that dead skin that causes grossness from certain areas. This scrub is so gentle. I very gently scrub in circular motions all over my face and the results are obvious. My skin feels softer, and I have no more flaking at all ever!”

Another shopper added, “My mainstay for facial scrubs. Charcoal is great for cleaning out the pores. I keep it in the shower and use every other day.”

