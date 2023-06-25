Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Meghan Markle Raved About This $14 Pore-Cleaning Charcoal Scrub for Refreshing Her Skin on The Tig

Delilah Gray
Flushing, N.Y: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex was in Serena Williams' box during the Williams match against Bianca Andreescu of Canada during the Women's Final at the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Plus Icon
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex J. Conrad Williams, Jr./Newsday via Getty Images.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love to hear about Meghan Markle’s beauty routine, especially when it’s products she loved back in the good ol’ Tig days.

In an archived post from the Tig entitled “Refresh Your Makeup” per Dress Like Duchess, Meghan and her wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin talked about her go-to products for gently rejuvenating your skin — including this under-$20 scrub!

Giovanni D:tox System Purifying Facial Scrub $14.46 on Amazon.com

The Giovanni D:tox System Purifying Facial Scrub is a powerful, but gentle charcoal face scrub that’s perfect for leaving your skin healthy and recharged. Not only does it contain activated charcoal. but it has volcanic ash to absorb toxins, acai for recharging your skin, and goji berry for adding extra moisture and rejuvenation.

Per the brand, you apply this after your cleanser and rub it gently into your skin in circular motions up to three times a week.

Now, the Duchess of Sussex isn’t the only one obsessed with this scrub! One shopper said this scrub is perfect for “Refreshing, gentle cleansing for many types of skin,” saying, “I use a scrub even more significantly than they will suggest, because it will irritate my skin if used to frequently. I don’t like removing scrubs entirely, however, because the exfoliation leaves my skin looking brighter, and pulls that dead skin that causes grossness from certain areas. This scrub is so gentle. I very gently scrub in circular motions all over my face and the results are obvious. My skin feels softer, and I have no more flaking at all ever!”

Another shopper added, “My mainstay for facial scrubs. Charcoal is great for cleaning out the pores. I keep it in the shower and use every other day.”

Before you go, click here to see the best acne products for teens:

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Living

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad