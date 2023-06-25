Sarah Jessica Parker Gushed About How She & Her Family Swear By This $18 Gel for Conditioning Their Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Quality bath and shower products are pretty few and far between. But every once in a while, you stumble on a high-quality product that’s also affordable, and works wonders on your skin. Sarah Jessica Parker and her family love one particular gel that’s quickly become an Amazon’s Choice selection — and it’s only $18 right now.

Neutrogena’s Rainbath Refreshing Shower & Bath Gel will totally take your bathing experience to a whole new level. Back in 2016, SJP shared with New Beauty some of her absolute favorite products, and this is one she and her family always use during their respective bath times. Neutrogena’s Rainbath Refreshing Shower & Bath Gel cleans, softens and conditions skin without a heavy leave-behind residue. You’ll leave your bath or shower feeling so fresh and clean, and who doesn’t love that?

The fact that SJP and her whole family love this shower gel is enough to pique our interest, but what do shoppers have to say about Neutrogena’s Rainbath Refreshing Shower & Bath Gel? Read on to find out: “I love taking a shower and using this product. It makes your skin smell sooo good. And it feels great on your skin,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“It is amazing how clean and fresh you feel after showering and your bathroom smells so clean and fresh smelling long after you shower,” another shopper said. “I love this product! It makes the bathwater silky, is mild on my skin, cleans well and smells divine, with amber and fruit base notes. No residue either,” a third shopper raved. This shower and bath gel is simply too good to pass up. Add Neutrogena’s Rainbath Refreshing Shower & Bath Gel to your cart today!

