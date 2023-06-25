Helen Mirren Swears By This Oil For Hair, Skin & Nails & Shoppers Say This $10 Option Helps With Hair Growth

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Adding a serum to your beauty routine can seriously take your regimen to the next level. There are so many options out there and it can seem daunting to find the right one that works for you. But that’s where we come in. We tracked down the $10 serum that’s become an Amazon’s Choice selection, and it features a key ingredient loved by Dame Helen Mirren.

Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil is a total game-changer. Why? Well because of the castor oil ingredient. Back in March 2021, Helen Mirren took to Instagram and raved about her castor oil supplements, saying that she loves the impact it has on her “hair, skin, nails.” (You can see the post below.) Castor oil works wonders, and the Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil serum does just that. With this dropper, you can achieve thicker, longer, and stronger hair. Not only that, you can use this serum for your brows and eyelashes, as a salve for dry skin, and to give brittle nails the strength they need.

Image Courtesy of Kate Blanc Cosmetics via Amazon.

Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

It’s pretty remarkable all the things Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil can do. So what do shoppers have to say? Well read on to find out why this serum is an Amazon Choice selection: “Castor oil is amazing! I use this as a mask once a month and my hair is just better for it,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“I love this oil! Works well on my hair and skin as well,” another shopper said. “Used this on my hair and my hair started growing within a week! Unbelievably awesome product,” a third shopper raved. These testimonials are really all we need to know just how effective Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil truly is. Add this serum to your regimen today, and see what a difference it can bring!

Before you go, click here to see the best products for frizzy hair: