Mature Shoppers Say Their Skin Feels ‘So Smooth’ After Using This $7 Scrub Kim Cattrall Swears By

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Who doesn’t love it when their skin feels soft and velvety smooth? We love a skincare product that can elevate our routine and given our skin the lift it needs. But of all the products out there, it’s hard to find one that’s not only effective, but also affordable. That’s why we tracked down the face scrub Kim Cattrall makes an essential part of her skincare routine — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is only $7.

Olay Total Effects Refreshing Citrus Scrub is about to become your new go-to cleanser. Back in 2011, Cattrall revealed to Fashion Magazine that this scrub is the one she always uses for making her skin soft and smooth after a long day of work — and for good reason. Olay Total Effect Refreshing Citrus Scrub gently exfoliates and instantly brightens skin for a refined, stunning look. It gently cleans and nourishes skin, leaving you feeling so refreshed.

Image Courtesy of Olay via Amazon.

Olay Total Effects Refreshing Citrus Scrub $7.48 on Amazon.com Buy now

This scrub can really do it all. But what do shoppers have to say about Olay Total Effects Refreshing Citrus Scrub? Well, there’s a reason this skincare essential is an Amazon’s Choice selection — read on to find out why: “My face is so smooth after I use it. It feels polished and exfoliated,” one shopper said in their five-star review.

“I love this scrub — it exfoliates and invigorates without being harsh and the citrus scent is fresh and bright,” a second shopper raved. “This is such a good cleanser! My skin is super sensitive and dry but this product makes my face feel so clean and doesn’t leave it feeling dried out,” a third shopper wrote. Well, that’s all we need to know that this cleanser is a total must-have. Add Olay Total Effects Refreshing Citrus Scrub to your cart ASAP and see the difference for yourself.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Related story Sarah Jessica Parker Gushed About How She & Her Family Swear By This $18 Gel for Conditioning Their Skin