This ‘Liquid Gold’ Moisturizer Gave Shoppers a Glow & Brightness They Haven’t Had in Years, It’s Like ‘Collagen in a Bottle’

When we hear that a cream can brighten and reduce wrinkles, we’re pretty sure we’re daydreaming. But this is no dream!

After some internet sleuthing, we discover that shoppers can’t stop raving about their best-kept secret for that sought-after glow. And to top it off, the fast-acting cream is on major sale for over 50 percent off!

Liquid Gold 24 Hour Moisture Repair Cream $42.00, originally $96.00 Buy now

The Alpha-H Liquid Gold 24-Hour Moisture Repair Cream is a powerful and long-lasting moisturizer that shoppers swear by for transforming their skin quickly. Whether you want to smooth out the fine lines on your face or reduce the pigmentation and dryness, this hydrating cream may be the key to a fresh, healthy face!

Perfect for all skin types, this regenerative moisturizer is packed with a bunch of sought-after ingredients like 5% Glycolic Acid for skin renewal, Lactic Acid for gentle exfoliation, and Chia Seed Extract for its healing properties. (And it has gold flakes to add that extra touch of luxury!)

Per the brand, you apply this after cleansing twice a day all over your face, neck, and chest.

One shopper called this cream “collagen in a bottle,” saying, “I used it and it literally charged my skin tone and look. The gold reflective particles gave me such a plump glow and brightness I hadn’t had for years… I wouldn’t use anything else, it definitely pays to look after your skin, reversing the signs of fine lines etc, makes you feel your best self <3 Thank you Alpha-H <3”

Another shopper added that it’s “the best,” saying, “I love this moisturiser, it’s lightweight but nourishing and has become a staple in my skincare routine.”

