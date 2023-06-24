Kourtney Kardashian’s Go-To for Re-Hydrating Her Skin Is This $20 Elixir That Shoppers Have Called the ‘Best Beauty Find’ of The Year 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since she created POOSH, Kourtney Kardashian’s beauty picks have always been coveted, and after some snooping, we found one of her inexpensive go-to’s for an everyday glow! Per POPSUGAR, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum’s go-to for everyday hydration is this $20 spritz that Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of.

Caudalie Grape Water Face Mist $20.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Caudalie Grape Water Face Mist is a powerful and soothing elixir that’s perfect for taming sensitive skin. This organic and 100 percent vegan spray is a must for quickly and gently reducing redness — and the numbers prove it! Per the brand, shoppers say their skin’s hydration increased by over 120 percent, along with over 60 percent of testers claiming it decreased their skin’s sensitivity.

Now, unlike other sprays, this one is made 100 percent with one ingredient: grape water. With this effective ingredient, it can easily deeply moisturize, tone, and soothe the skin.

Per the brand, you use it simply: spray it on your face anytime, any day and it’ll absorb instantly!

Along with this powerful spray, Kourtney has also raved about Caudalie’s other products, including the brand’s Beauty Elixir and their Vinosculpt Crushed Cabernet Scrub. (Along with Kourtney, stars like Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Liv Tyler, Margot Robbie, and Zoe Kravitz have raved about the brand!)

Related story This ‘Liquid Gold’ Moisturizer Gave Shoppers a Glow & Brightness They Haven’t Had in Years, It’s Like ‘Collagen in a Bottle’

Now, this spray is as beloved as it gets from Amazon shoppers. One shopper called this the “best beauty find of the year,” saying, “I came across Caudalie Grape Water and I’m in love. I’ve bragged about this to all my friends and women I know. It’s literally the best find I can think of. First off, it’s inexpensive. The bottle is HUGE and sprays a very fine mist that coats evenly.”

Another shopper added that it’s a “Gem of a find,” saying, “Absolutely fantastic spray. It feels so refreshing and really gentle on the face. It tones up the face and leaves it even looking and has a nice glow to the face. Has a light sweet smell to it. After using my first bottle I was hooked. Its so pampering.”

Before you go, click here to see the best pregnancy-safe skincare products:

