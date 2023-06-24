Kim Kardashian’s Natural Glow Is Thanks to This $8 Blush That Shoppers Say Gives ‘Mature Complexions a Little Boost’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love a makeup product that elevates our natural beauty instead of covering up our face. That’s why we’re always searching for the best products possible to highlight our natural glow. It just so happens there’s one blush stars like Kim Kardashian use to embrace her gorgeous skin’s complexion — and it’s currently available for just $8 on Amazon.

Milani Baked Blush is about to become your new makeup obsession. According to You Magazine, Kardashian has used this blush before — and for good reason. Available in more than 10 shades, this blush is richly pigmented and highly buildable. The beautiful matte finish and shimmery shades of Milani Baked Blush add the perfect pop of color for every skin tone. You can shape, contour and highlight your best facial features with this blush.

We’re kind of obsessed with everything Milani Bake Blush has to offer. But what do shoppers have to say about this makeup essential? Just read on to find out: “I *loved* it,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review. “It not only adds color but also has a teenie bit of shimmer to it, gives mature complexions a little boost.”

“Doesn’t feel heavy, it goes on smoothly. You don’t have to dig at it to apply it to your brush. High quality, absolutely beautiful color! Feels light on your skin,” another shopper wrote. “This blush is very pigmented, so you really only need a little and it goes a long way. I like the shade a lot, it’s flattering and I hope to use it for a long time,” a third shopper said. We’re totally sold! Add Milani Baked Blush to your cart today.

