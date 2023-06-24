Helena Christensen’s ‘Velvety’ Skin Is Thanks to This $15 Scrub That Shoppers Say Changed Their Skin ‘After One Use’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to your skincare routine, you want the absolute best products — but not at prices that will break the bank. That’s why we’re always searching high and low, far and wide to find the skincare essentials that are absolute must-have items. Among the products she uses, Helena Christensen attributes her stunning complexion to one particular face scrub, and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $15.

Mario Badescu Face Scrub will totally elevate your skincare routine. “It smells like marzipan,” Christensen told The Telegraph. “And gives my skin a clean, velvety feeling.” This non-abrasive face scrub gently exfoliates and refines flaky skin and dulling build-up. Made with finely ground almonds and cornmeal, Mario Badescu Face Scrub uses natural buffing ingredients to gently remove dead skin cells for a more refined, natural glow.

We love everything this face scrub has to offer. But what do shoppers think of Mario Badescu Face Scrub? Well, read on to find out: One shopper wrote they had “much softer skin after one use. This is a truly AMAZING product,” they shared in their five-star review.

“I’ve been using this face scrub for over a week now and I am very pleased with it. I have very sensitive skin and it is not abrasive at all. Also, I don’t break out from this scrub! That is why I always turn towards Mario Badescu,” another shopper said. “Holy cow, I love this stuff. It’s definitely not your usual scrub, it doesn’t have much in the way of granules for manual exfoliation, but my skin loves it anyway, and I love the way it smells,” a third shopper wrote. Well, we’re wholly convinced. Take your skincare routine to the next level with Mario Badescu Face Scrub — your skin will thank you.

