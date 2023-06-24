Shoppers In Their 60s Are ‘Aging as Gracefully as Possible’ Thanks to This Jaime King-Loved Plumping Serum

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A serum should do so much more than just nourish your skin. As we mature, this essential beauty product should take our skincare routine to the next level. That’s why we (and many shoppers) are fawning over a Jamie King-loved serum that’s ideal for plumping skin and leaving lasting, effective results.

“It’s a B5 Hydrating Gel, and that’s what I live for,” King shared back in 2013, per E! Online, discussing her favorite skincare serum, couresty of SkinCeuticals. This serum nourishes the skin to help it feel smoother and more plump. SkinCeutials’ Hydrating B5 Gel combines vitamin B5 with hyaluronic acid, the body’s natural hydrator, to help bind moisture to the skin. You can use this serum alone or with a daily moisturizer to provide extra hydration.

This serum seriously goes above and beyond. Don’t believe us? Just read what shoppers had to say about SkinCeutials’ Hydrating B5 Gel. “I have used this product for a long time. I am in my 60’s, and routinely receive compliments on my skin. I am convinced Hydrating B5 Gel is the reason I am aging as gracefully as possible,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“This is a very effective product and my skin seems to drink it up. I have been using this product for several years,” a second shopper said. “My new favorite product. I live in a desert environment and this product helps my skin stay hydrated throughout the day without giving me breakouts,” a third shopper raved. There you have it! Invest in the serum that will take your skincare routine to the next level. Add SkinCeutials’ Hydrating B5 Gel to your regimen today!

