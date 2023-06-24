Jackie Kennedy Adored This Surprisingly Affordable Charcoal Cleanser That Shoppers Say ‘Cured’ Their Acne

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Some skincare products just never go out of style. Whether it’s a beloved moisturizing lotion, or makeup essential, you can never go wrong with an absolute classic. Among the many beauty products the late Jackie Kennedy used, one stands above the rest. We tracked down the charcoal cleanser Kennedy adored, and this Amazon’s Choice selection is currently available for $26.

Erno Laszlo’s Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar works wonders on the skin. According to The American Femme, this item was one of Kennedy’s favorite skincare products for its lasting effects. Erno Laszlo’s Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar deeply cleanses, exfoliates and balances skin and is ideal for blemished or oily complexions. This little beauty bar purifies the skin, unclogs pores, and absorbs excess surface oil without stripping the skin. Your skin will be left soft, smooth and oh so radiant.

Image Courtesy of Erno Laszlo via Amazon.

Erno Laszlo Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar $26 on Amazon.com Buy now

Now, the fact that this was one of Jackie O.’s favorite skincare products is enough to make us add it to our little shopping carts. But what do real shoppers have to say about Erno Laszlo’s Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar? Just read on to find out: “I’ve suffered with acne since I was about 15. I discovered this when I was 26, and I’ll never go back,” one shopper, who wrote this beauty bar “cured” their acne, wrote in their five-star review.

“I read that Jackie Kennedy used this soap, and I thought of all the products available, she’d probably use the best one. It’s pricey but what the hey….I’m glad I took the chance,” another shopper said. “I’ve been using this product since 1984. When I fall off the wagon and use a different product- my skin gets dry and dull. The gentle exfoliating sands brighten my skin and keep my skin clear,” a third shopper raved. We love how much shoppers adore Erno Laszlo’s Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar. If you want to revamp your skincare routine, add this handy little soap to your cart ASAP!

