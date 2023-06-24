Kim Cattrall Has Used This $2 Product ‘Forever’ to Deeply Moisturize Her Sensitive Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love an inexpensive and effective beauty product. Anytime we need to revamp our skincare routine, we look to the stars for guidance. No, we’re not talking about the stars in the night sky, we’re talking about our favorite celebs who share their beauty tips and tricks. There’s one affordable soap bar Kim Cattrall incorporates into her beauty routine all the time — and each bar of soap is just $2 at Target.

Dove’s Beauty Bar Soap for Sensitive Skin is an absolute essential for your skincare routine. During her conversation with New Beauty, the Sex & The City alum revealed she considers this soap to be a “holy grail” product. There’s a very good reason (or two, or three) why Cattrall loves this soap. Dove’s Beauty Bar Soap for Sensitive Skin works wonders for delicate skin. Not only does it lather you in luscious bubbles, it moisturizes and hydrates for a lasting effect. Your skin will feel softer and smoother with every swipe of this soap.

Image Courtesy of Dove via Target.

Right now, Target is featuring a $4 pack of Dove’s Beauty Bar Soap for Sensitive Skin — that’s $2 per bar of soap! But what are shoppers saying about this beloved beauty staple? Well, just read on to find out: “Love this soap! It doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin and it cleans really well,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.

“I’ve been using this soap for years and I will never use any other bar of soap! It’s amazing and doesn’t dry out the skin,” another shopper raved. “This is one of the best bars of soaps for sensitive skin, I have tried others and they tend to dry out my skin, this product does not. Leaves skin feeling soft and fresh,” a third shopper wrote. We’re not surprised so many people, including Kim Cattrall, love Dove’s Beauty Bar Soap for Sensitive Skin. Add this effective, affordable product to your skincare routine today!

