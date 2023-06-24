If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ready to give your home a little aesthetic refresh for summer? Your timing is impeccable. Target just dropped a brand new collection by Threshold designed with Studio McGee, and the product lineup is a recipe for your very own ‘dream home,’ with rugs, pillows, wall art, furniture and more furnishings at affordable price points.

If you’ve grown to love Threshold designed by Studio McGee at Target over the years, the summer collection will just have you falling harder. Each showstopping piece combines lived-in elegance with both traditional and modern design elements, including ceramics, gold accents, faux greenery, warm woods and textured fabrics in muted colors, neutrals and patterns. Pieces start at just $12.

Try out these seven picks from the new Studio McGee for Target collection that have us captivated.

An Earthy Centerpiece

Showcase expensive-looking taste with this warm earthenware bowl that looks dignified all on its own in the kitchen or dining room or as a foyer catchall.

A Plush, Patterned Pillow

A smooth, velvety chenille with a tight geometric pattern makes this chenille woven jacquard throw pillow a sofa standout. In solid green or brown, the textures pop.

Lovely Leafy Decor

This Artificial Potted Mint Leaf in a ceramic pot looks so realistic, it might inspire you to brew a pot of tea or even mix up a mojito! Plant it on a patio or by the kitchen window to fool guests.

A Hexagon of Haute Decor

The imperfections on this burled wood coffee table are what give it its irresistible charm. Oh, and that whimsical hexagonal shape, too.

A Chevron Chic Blanket

Introducing a menswear pattern into the mix injects sophistication into your decor, and even better if it’s in the form of a herringbone throw blanket that balances it out with soft and cozy appeal.

Underfoot Elegance

Neutral area rugs are still having a major moment, and this hand-woven checkered stripe rug in brown is the ideal version to anchor any room with a peaceful, homey vibe.

A Pretty Perch

Get all the soft, nubby texture of shearling without the actual animal skin in this faux shearling chair, an understated gem that’s perfect for a living room, nursery or study.

Structured Illumination

This tiered, pillar-like ceramic lamp with a tapered shade is the perfect way to light up a room with minimalist charm.