This Jewelry Brand’s Huge Warehouse Sale Has Great Deals on Earrings Made for Sensitive Ears — & Prices Start at $20

If your skin is sensitive and prone to irritation, shopping for jewelry to complete your look can be quite the challenging task. For one, you need to be extra careful to avoid pieces containing metals that cause annoying reactions. And two, jewelry that’s actually safe for sensitive skin types tend to be on the pricier side. Fortunately, we learned about a jewelry brand that creates earrings, necklaces, and more for those with sensitive skin. So, if you’ve been struggling to find a pair of earrings that don’t cause your ears to turn red, you’ll want to bookmark their store ASAP.

Tini Lux is described as a “hypoallergenic jewelry destination” that was created out of frustration over the lack of jewelry for those with sensitive skin and metal allergies. Their earrings are made with only two metals that have been tested and are known to be safe for the human body. One is ASTM F-36, a pure, unalloyed titanium which the brand claims is the “safest metal for sensitive ears” because it’s least likely to cause a reaction. The second is ASTM F-167, which is a biocompatible alloy that’s used for their flat back studs. Since they use pure metals, you don’t have to worry about exposing your skin to a mix of random materials that could be potentially harmful.

Judging from the numerous rave reviews on their pieces, it seems like Tini Lux is definitely doing something right! In fact, a number of shoppers said they previously sworn off earrings due to irritation. However, that changed thanks to Tini Lux. As one shopper wrote about a pair of zodiac studs, “I have the most sensitive ears and cannot wear any kind of metal (gold, vermeil, gold filled etc) without my ears, itching, drying, flaking, bleeding etc. I’ve had these in for over a week and they’re amazing. Buying more this week!”

If you have sensitive skin and are curious to try their jewelry out, now is the perfect time to shop. Tini Lux is having a big Warehouse Sale where you can take an extra 20% off already discounted items using the code WAREHOUSE. We rounded up a few gorgeous pieces we have our eye on. Check those out below.

This adorable beaded hoop huggie was designed to be worn in a cartilage piercing. Since it’s small, it’s perfect for stacking and would make a fun addition to pieces you regularly wear. It comes in silver and gold, and during Tini Lux’s Warehouse Sale, you can get it for just $20.

Got a mysterious Scorpio in your life? Whether that's you or one of your besties, don't miss out on Tini Lux's ultra-chic Scorpio studs. Like the huggie above, these zodiac-themed earrings are available in gold and silver. During the Warehouse Sale, you can get a pair for just $30. The brand's zodiac collection is pretty popular, so the zodiac signs available are super limited. You can also shop for a pair of Capricorn studs here.

While sensitive skin-friendly earrings are a big focus for the brand, they also have other must-have jewelry that won’t irritate your skin. This nickel-free paper clip necklace with a removable padlock charm is super cute and makes a great everyday piece. Regardless of whether you wear it alone or layered with other necklaces, you’re guaranteed to look extra chic.

Got a birthday coming up that you still haven’t shopped for? Or maybe you just want to surprise a certain someone with a little something special. The Glazed Set from Tini Lux would make an excellent gift for the jewelry lover in your life. The set features the brand’s hypoallergenic baguette hoops and a nickel-free tennis bracelet that’s so timeless, it’s never going to go out of style. The pieces are super versatile and can be worn for a casual lunch with friends or a dressy evening out. Snag a set now while it’s on sale and still in stock.

Although not included in the Warehouse Sale, Tini Lux is running another promotion this month where you can take 25% off an item with the purchase of any birthstone hoop. All you have to do is add a pair of birthstone hoops to your cart, pick out a second item, and enter the code PRIDE at checkout. The earrings are absolutely stunning and so vibrant. Get ready for all the compliments!

