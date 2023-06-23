Don’t Panic but Fall Decor Has Already Been Spotted at Costco

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you sitting down? Are you in a safe place? Because what we’re about to tell you is kind of shocking. Yes, it’s true that according to our calendars, we only officially crossed into summer this week. But you might not know it if you’ve been to Costco lately. That’s because (gasp) fall decor has already been spotted at Costco. We repeat: fall decor has already been spotted at Costco! Is it too soon? Is it right on time? Is there ever such thing as too early for pumpkins? We’re just as confused as every Costco fan, but lets take alook at this early fall arrival together. Deep breaths, everyone!

Spotted by Instagram account CostcoHotFinds, Costco’s sets of 3 decorative pumpkin lanterns are already in stores. Choose from white or orange, and these automatic-timer pumpkins will add a cozy glow to your house whether you set them out in July or October. These pumpkin lanterns from Costco aren’t listed on the store’s website, so members (get a member card here) will have to look for these autumn decor items in stores — you can ask your local store if they have item number 1601309 in stock.

Feelings in the comment section on CostcoHotFinds’ post were pretty mixed. A lot of people felt like it was way too early for fall decor to be popping up on store shelves. “Don’t even. It’s June,” said one commenter. “Summer literally just began,” said another. “Let us enjoy the season!”

But we aren’t the only ones who felt something jolt awake within us when we first saw these pumpkins. Inside, a primal yearning for fall, for lattes, for cute and spooky autumn decor, was realized. “This is a Code Orange!” exclaimed one commenter. “I WILL be buying.” Another said this is “the only time of year that does not annoy me when I see the decor come out early 🍂🍁.” Honestly…we couldn’t agree more.

Sure, it’s a bit early for fall decor. But this festive pumpkin lantern trio might just be too cute to resist. Then again, there’s still good news for those who are firmly in summer mode. The original posters noted, “Summer stuff that’s still around is being clearanced to make room” for the fall decor, so there could be some great Costco summer deals to look out for in the next few weeks.

