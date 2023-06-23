Costco’s Sleek Patio Heaters Are on Sale Just in Time for 4th of July

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Depending on where you live, the phrase “chilly summer nights” might be a laughable oxymoron. But in other places, you’ll know just what we mean: the sun goes down, the breeze kicks up, maybe it’s a little bit damp, or maybe it’s that arid desert chill; either way, it makes you want to go back inside. Don’t let it happen! We like to make the most of the summer nights and stay outside as the stars fill the sky, grilling our favorite foods, sipping on fancy cocktails, and listening to Janelle Monáe’s new album long after the sun goes down. That’s where an outdoor patio heater comes in handy, and Costco’s patio heaters are currently on sale for a limited time.

Costco members (sign up here!) will want to take advantage of this sale before it ends on July 3. Costco’s Fire Sense Patio Heaters (item number 2127691) are currently $30 off through July 2, bringing the price down to just $99.99. Each heater has a 46,000 BTU output, and runs on a propane tank, which you’ll need to get separately. The heaters are designed with a built-in drink table, and have wheels on the bottom so you can easily move them.

Of course, if you don’t have a Costco membership, you’re not out of luck. We found a similar patio heater with wheels on Amazon. The Amazon Basics Outdoor Propane Heater has many of the same features as Cotsco’s version, and it comes in three colors. It heats up to a 9-foot radius, and also has wheels for easy movement.

If you have a smaller outdoor area and don’t really need a full patio heater, we also found a tabletop outdoor heater. The Cuisinart Portable Tabletop Patio Heater works with a one-pound propane tank, and has an 11,000 BTU output. It weighs 8.5 pounds, and is small enough that you could even bring it on car camping trips to keep the picnic table nice and cozy once the sun goes down.

Make the most of your summer and make sure you never have to go back inside unless you’re totally ready with an outdoor patio heater that will keep off the chill. Who knows, maybe you’ll be dining al fresco well into the fall this year!

