Aldi’s Inflatable Paddle Boards Are Making a Splash This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When we say you can find a little bit of everything at Aldi, we’re not kidding. And we aren’t just talking about their seasonal German foods, or their festive 4th of July supplies, either — we’re talking totally unexpected items like a cordless Dyson vacuum alternative and now, just in time for summer, inflatable stand up paddle boards. Who knew you could head to the grocery store and pick up not just affordable eggs and milk, but also one of the lowest-priced stand up paddle boards we’ve seen?

That’s the magic of Aldi. They’re currently selling the Bestway 9 foot inflatable stand up paddle board for just $124.99, and it even comes with a paddle, and the pump you’ll need to inflate it. Now, that is more expensive than lots of items you’ll find at Aldi, but the price is actually extremely low for an inflatable SUP.

Bestway Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board With Paddle & Pump $124.99 Buy now

But if you don’t live near an Aldi, we did find a few options online that are affordable relative to the price of other inflatable SUP options. This Costway Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board is currently 66 percent off at Target, which brings the price way down. It also comes with a paddle and pump, and it has a weight limit of 265 pounds.

Costway Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board — 66% Off $162.99 Buy now

On Amazon, we found an even more durable option, though it’s slightly more expensive (though still affordable in comparison with the majority of inflatable SUP options we’ve seen). This Roc brand inflatable SUP comes with a paddle and a pump, and it has a more accessible weight limit of 350 pounds.

Roc Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board $199.95 Buy now

Between the price tag and needing storage space, owning a stand up paddle board has long been but a dream for many water enthusiasts. But now, thanks to the innovation of inflatable stand up paddle boards and these affordable SUP options at Aldi and beyond, your paddle board dreams could become a reality.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: