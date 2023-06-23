Amazon Shoppers Say Their Cats ‘Go Nuts For’ This $2 Cat Toy — Get It While It’s 60% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Who doesn’t love a great deal on good, quality products? Yes, even when it comes to the cat and kitten toys we buy, a little can really go a long way. Of all the cat toys out there, one has quickly become an Amazon #1 Best Seller — and for good reason. We found the cat toy that can be yours for just $2.

Catstages’ Dental Kitty Chew Wheel Catnip Toy is about to become your kitten’s new obsession. This cat toy is designed for cats of all ages that love to chew. Made with fabric streamers and durable rubber that is gentle on the gums and satisfying to bite, your kitty cat won’t be able to get enough of this toy. Catstages’ Dental Kitty Chew Wheel Catnip Toy features rubber material and spokes that help remove tartar and keep your kitty’s teeth clean as they chew, chase, carry, and play.

Image Courtesy of Petstages via Amazon.

Catstages Dental Kitty Chew Wheel Catnip Toy $1.59 on Amazon.com Buy now

We love everything this fun little toy has to offer, but what do shoppers really think of the Catstages’ Dental Kitty Chew Wheel Catnip Toy? Well, just read on to find out: “Something about this toy my cats absolutely love,” one shopper said in their five-star review.

“I’ve reordered these so many times my cats go nuts for them,” another shopper raved. “My cats are literally obsessed with this toy. The moment I took it out of the packaging they ravaged this thing. I need to buy more to have backup,” a third shopper wrote. Well, we don’t need any further convincing! Add the Catstages’ Dental Kitty Chew Wheel Catnip Toy to your cart today — your kitty cat will thank you.

Before you go, check out Amazon’s best under-$10 cat toys below.