Shoppers Say These $12 Ice Packs Are the Perfect Way ‘To Stay Hydrated & Cool’ All Summer Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing worse than feeling overheated during the summertime. And if you ask us, we’re willing to try almost anything to keep ourselves cool as the temperature rises. One handy old standby we love is the ice pack. These handy home essentials are great for keeping food fresh, and staying cool all season long. We tracked down the ice packs shoppers simply can’t go without — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $12.

Fit & Fresh XL Ice Packs will help you beat the heat this summer. These ice packs are perfectly sized for practically any bag, so you can take them with you wherever you go thanks to their slim fit. Whether you’re packing for a day at the beach, lunch, or a picnic, the Fit & Fresh XL Ice Packs will surely become your new favorite essential.

Image Courtesy of Fit & Fresh via Amazon.

Fit & Fresh XL Ice Packs $12.16 on Amazon.com Buy now

But enough about what we have to say regarding the Fit & Fresh XL Ice Packs, let’s see why shoppers made this item an Amazon’s Choice selection. “One way to stay hydrated and cool during a hot Texas summer is to have an ice chest cooler with bottles of cold water. To keep them cool longer use this product in your ice chest. It will help you STAY COOL,” one shopper wrote in their emphatic five-star review.

“If you need a way to keep your lunch cool these work,” a second shopper said. “These ice packs are amazing! Bought them for my lunch bag, love how slim it is, easy to clean, and very durable,” a third shopper raved. Well, there you have it! Stop sweating this summer, and pack the Fit & Fresh XL Ice Packs into your next bag — you won’t regret it.

