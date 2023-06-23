The Best Fourth of July Bedding Sales Include Up to 75% Off Deals at Nordstrom Rack, Buffy, Casper & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Believe it or not, Fourth of July is right around the corner. While some people can’t wait for all the delicious treats they’ll get to eat at the family barbecue or the fun things they’ll get to do on their day off, we’re over here thinking about all the incredible July 4th sales and deals we’ll be able to shop. Since we’re at the beginning of summer, Fourth of July is the perfect time to buy new things for your patio or kitchen. It’s also a great time to shop new beddings for the season. Once the summer heat eventually rolls in, the last thing you want on your bed is the same heavy comforter that got you through the cold nights of winter. Fortunately, there are some really good Fourth of July bedding sales happening right now. So, why wait?

From Buffy’s comfy and cool summer-ready comforters to the incredible deals on bedsheets that you can find on Nordstrom Rack, there’s something for everyone’s needs and budget. We even found a Martha Stewart Collection comforter that’s perfect for warm weather season and 70% off. Like we said, the deals are good! We rounded up some of the best Fourth of July bedding sales we could find. Check those out below.

Casper

Casper’s July 4th Sale includes a ton of really great discounts you won’t find throughout the year. Right now, nearly everything is 20% off. However, there are deeper discounts like up to 50% off select beddings and 25% off sheets. You can even score great deals by shopping one of their bedding bundles. Check out Casper’s Bedding Shop here.

Casper Comfy Bundles $188 Buy now

Target

Threshold

You can’t go wrong with a set of fresh white sheets, especially during summer. It’s such an easy way to freshen up your bedroom. Right now, Target is having a sale on this best-selling sheet set from Threshold where you can snag one for 30% off. According to shoppers, the sheets feel super soft, luxurious, and “better than expensive brands.” Be sure to check out Target’s other early Fourth of July bedding deals here.

Threshold 300 Thread Count Organic Cotton Solid Sheet Set $45 Buy now

Buffy

Buffy

If you’re looking for beddings that will keep you cool during those hot summer nights, be sure to check out Buffy’s line of cooling bedding. Their Breeze Comforter, in particular, is an “exceptionally soft” award-winner that designed for warmer temperatures. If you like the coziness of a blanket but you don’t want to wake up drenched in sweat, it’s a must-have for your bed. Be sure to check out Buffy’s Fourth of July deals today.

Buffy Breeze Comforter $190 Buy now

Martha Stewart Collection at Macy’s

Martha Stewart Collection

Macy’s has a ton of great discounts on bedding from the Martha Stewart Collection, with a few items with closeout deals. Whether you’re looking for a new comforter, bedsheets or pillowcases, there’s something worth shopping for everyone. You can even get a head start on fall and winter shopping as there are plush blankets on sale right now as well. Right now, this cool, lightweight queen-sized comforter from the Martha Stewart Collection is on sale for 70% off! It’s an early Fourth of July deal you don’t want to miss. Related story Costco's Sleek Patio Heaters Are on Sale Just in Time for 4th of July

Martha Stewart Collection Allergy Wise Down-Alternative Comforter $60 Buy now

Nordstrom Rack

If you thought the deal above was good, be sure to head over to Nordstrom Rack ASAP where we found discounts as high as 80% off. There are so many great brands on sale including Parachute and Barefoot Dreams. If you’re looking for new sheets, the 4-piece “ultra soft” sheet set above is up to 78% off, and comes in multiple colors.

Premium Cotton 4-Piece Ultra Soft Flannel Bed Sheet Set $33 Buy now

Looking for more great Fourth of July deals to shop? Check out this deal on a patio heater from Costo. If you ask us, it’s a must-have for summer!

