This 5-In-1 Moisturizer Brightened My Skin After One Use & Is Almost All the Skincare I Need in My Routine

Believe it or not, you don’t need a ton of products to have a complete and effective beauty routine. Instead, multipurpose products that do the job of two, three or even five products combines can save you time, space, and not to mention, a lot of money. Think of them as the ultimate hack for lazy people. From serum-infused concealers to tinted sunscreens, these no-fuss products put in the work with minimal effort. If you’re like me and are always in a rush or have a trip planned this summer, multitaskers are exactly what you need in your routine. I found a powerful 5-in-1 moisturizer that’s making me reconsider all the skincare products I typically use on a regular basis.

Allow me to introduce you to Skin at Work’s the Protagonist, which is a product made to boost your entire complexion. Seriously, I tried it every day for two weeks and my skin has never looked better. Matter of fact, I even noticed how instantly brighter my face looked after just one use. As someone who’s always testing out beauty products, that’s no easy feat. The Protagonist is packed with potent ingredients that revitalize the face and eye region. It’s designed to brighten, tighten, smooth, soothe, and plump all in one travel-friendly jar. Plus, you only need to use a pea-sized amount!

Skin at Work The Protagonist

In my experience, I saw the most improvement in hydration and brightness. The Protagonist kept my skin deeply moisturized the entire day, while also revealing a softer feel over time. Along with this, the ultra-lightweight moisturizer truly enhances my natural glow. For someone with dry skin, there’s no better treat than that.

As it turns out, I’m not the only one who thinks the Protagonist cream works wonders. One reviewer wrote, “This serum gave me a brighter more youthful glow and evened out my stubbornly red skin tone.”

Another added, "It packs such a great punch. The thing that I love most about this product is that it lasts all day. […] When using the Protagonist, my skin looks and feels the same at the end of a long day as it does when I first applied it in the morning. I love that my face is no longer oily and it looks fresh after a busy day."

Thanks to Skin at Work’s the Protagonist, your skin will look so nourished. Best of all, it lets you spend less time on your skincare routine, which makes it worth the $58 price tag. It might seem small, but trust me, it’s packed with more nutrients than you’d expect.

