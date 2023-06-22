If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s style may get a ton of attention, but her gorgeous, dewy glow is what’s truly obsession-worthy. In fact, her makeup looked absolutely perfect at a recent event in New York City to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Sex and the City and the premiere of And Just Like That… season 2 (see above). If you want to know the secret to achieving luminous skin, we’ve got you covered. Let’s just say, Mandy Moore and Cameron Diaz are a huge fans of the product as well.

In an interview with E! News, makeup artist Elaine Offers shared the one beauty product she used to give SJP her signature glow. It’s clean beauty brand Merit’s Flush Balm cream blush. In fact, it’s a product that Offers applies on Parker regularly, which includes the And Just Like That… set.

“Ultimately, I always want SJP to feel confident in her makeup,” Offers said. “My favorite product to create Sarah’s look will always be Merit’s Flush Balm cream blush in the color Cheeky. It gives a beautiful lit-from-within glow.”

Merit’s Flush Balm is described by the brand as a “cream tint” that melts into the skin for a natural glow that stays all day. It isn’t just popular with celebs like Parker and Diaz (who once called it her “favorite“), shoppers adore the award-winning cream blush as well. As one reviewer wrote, “This balm formula is so lush! It glides onto my skin and turns into a powder-like finish. The results are a natural glow with a beautiful sheen.”

Another shopper absolutely loved the way the blush looked on their skin. “I love the Merit Beauty Flush Balm cream, and it’s one of the best products I’ve ever used,” they said. “It adds a youthful glow to my skin, and the luxurious feeling it leaves behind is unbeatable. It’s not greasy or heavy, and it quickly gets absorbed into the skin. I love how moisturized and smooth my skin looks and feels after using the cream.”

One reviewer said it's a must-have for busy moms writing, "This product is clean, vegan and cruelty-free. As a mom now, this is amazing for me. It's easy to apply any time I go out. It gives a wonderful blush to my cheeks. I used also on my lips and it helps to hydrate them."

If you’re a fan of clean beauty brands, you definitely need to check out everything Merit has to offer. Everything from the packaging to products themselves are high quality. It’s no wonder why SJP, Cameron Diaz, and so many other celebs can’t get enough.

In case you didn’t already know, And Just Like That… season 2 is now available for streaming. Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch and how.

