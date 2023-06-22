Martha Stewart Swears by These Electric Pruning Shears That Make Garden Maintenance ‘A Breeze’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love having a beautiful garden in the summer, especially after a dreary winter and muddy spring. But the thing about having a beautiful garden is that there’s a lot of maintenance that goes into making sure things don’t start to look less like a floral paradise and more like the dinosaur-filled jungle in Jurassic Park, or, worse one of those random abandoned city lots that are surrounded by a chain link fence and filled with weeds, thorn shrubs, and dead grass. But Martha Stewart, author of Martha’s Flowers: A Practical Guide to Growing, Gathering, and Enjoying, would never let it get that bad. And thanks to one of her favorite cordless gardening tools, you won’t have to let it get that bad this summer, either.

Stewart shared that when she needs to prune and cut in her garden, she reaches for her cordless HSA 26 battery-powered garden shears from Stihl. She called out the fact that they’re lightweight, which is important when you’re running around in the midsummer heat, and the fact that they’re cordless also means that it’s easy to reach even the furthest corners of your yard without having to worry about dragging an extension cord through the flower beds.

Stihl HSA 26 Cordless Hedge Trimmers $99.99 Buy now

We found a couple options online from reputable brands that are also a little less expensive than Stewart’s prefered Stihl model. Available on Amazon, this Crafstman Cordless Mini Hedge Trimmer and Grass Trimmer can be used to prune and shape your shrubs, and can also help tidy up unruly areas where grass and weeds are growing along walkways, garden edges, and more, similar to a weed wacker. It’s also $20 less expensive than the Stihl.

CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Handheld Grass Trimmer and Mini Hedge Trimmer $79.00 Buy now

Black+Decker also has a version of the cordless shears. It’s available on Amazon and Target, and is also about $20 less expensive than the Stihl. It comes with two blades, one for shrubbing and one for trimming, and is fairly light, weighing in at just a hair over five pounds.

BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Powerconnect Cordless Shear Shrubber Kit $77.36 Buy now

Put your rusty, medieval torture device-looking shears back in the garage and treat yourself this summer to something a little more refined. Your garden (and your uptight HOA) will thank you.