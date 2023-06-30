The Best Portable Food Storage Containers to Make Summer Potlucks a Breeze

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s officially summer BBQ and picnic season which means you’re going to be doing a lot more potlucking in the coming months. If you’re tired of simply crossing your fingers, hoping your casserole, dips, and desserts make the trip unscathed, then it’s time to pick up portable food containers and totes that are meant for travel.

We found some of the best portable food storage containers that help you cut down on potential mess, burned fingertips and laps, and that will make going to your summer parties so much more enjoyable.

The Pyrex Portable 4-Piece Baking Dish Set comes with everything you need to bring your famous brownies to your friends’ dinner parties. It comes with a deep 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish, a matching lid, a hot or cold pack, and a handy tote the dish securely zips into.

“Loved the deeper dish,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Perfect depth for cinnamon rolls and other dishes where the lid often crushed or ruined the top in the regular depth dishes. Carrier fits well and kept food warm.”

Image: Pyrex

Pyrex Deep Portable 4-Piece Glass Baking Dish Set $33 Buy now

Need something a bit larger for your bigger desserts and casseroles? This 11.5-inch by 17.5-inch baking dish from Anchor Harbor is great because it’s oven-safe up to 425 degrees and comes with a BPA-free lid, a hot and cold pack, and a sturdy carrying case that keeps the dish flat and safely zipped away.

“When I take a salad with mayonnaise in the dressing to a potluck, I like to keep it cold,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “This set works great for that purpose.”

Related story The Best Kids' Clothing Sales to Shop This Weekend — Save Big on July 4th Styles at Carter's, Hanna Andersson, & More

Image: Anchor Hocking

Anchor Hocking Essentials Tote, Set of 4 $27 Buy now

If you’re the dessert guru of your friend group, then you definitely need the perfect tote to take your creations here and there. The Southern Homewares 3-in-1 Cake Holder is just that. It comes with two different bottom inserts that hold cupcakes, deviled eggs, and other bite-sized goodies, or you can remove the insert to have an open storage container ideal for cakes, pies, and other large pastries. And sturdy locking mechanism and handles will make sure your treats arrive safely to their destination.

Image: Southern Homewares

Southern Homewares 3-in-1 Plastic Cake Holder $27 Buy now

If you’ve been put in charge of snacks for the picnic, then you’re going to want to make sure you have plenty of portable bowls to use for your chips, pretzels, and fruit salad. The three-piece set of food bowls from Tooris is ideal for taking on the go because the bowls not only come with lids, but they’re also collapsible, making them easy to store flat during transit. The $20 set also comes with its own storage bag and a set of reusable cutlery.

Image: Tooris

Tooris 3-Piece Collapsible Bowls with Lids $20 Buy now

Don’t worry if you’re attached to your existing baking dish. There are totes out there that are designed to fit the dish you already have at home. The LUNCIA Insulated Casserole Carrier, for example, fits any existing 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish and keeps its contents either hot or cold. And thanks to the tight zippered lid, you don’t necessarily have to keep your dish covered. Just wipe the interior of the top down with soap and water when you’re done using it.

Image: LUNCIA

LUNCIA Insulated Casserole Carrier $20 Buy now

If you love bringing your friends coffee in the park, then this portable drink carrier from DaSen fits enough cups for six! Each coffee cup has its own sleeve so they stay securely upright, or you can remove the inserts to fill the insulated tote with bottles of water or other food items.

“I use this bag to pick up my large orders of coffee and iced teas,” one person wrote. “And it is exactly what I have been looking for. Fits six 20-ounce cups perfectly … Very well built and one of my best purchases.”

Image: DaSen

DaSen 6-Cup Drink Carrier $25 Buy now

With one of these hassle-free portable food containers at the ready, you can be sure that your food will arrive at the party in one piece. Happy traveling!

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below: